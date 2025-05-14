Nearsure Appoints Gonzalo Rusiñol As Chief Experience Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reinforces Company's Core Focus on How Every Interaction for Customers, Employees, and Partners Supports High-Quality Business Outcomes









LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering digital innovation and business growth through technology solutions, Nearsure , announced the appointment of Gonzalo Rusiñol as the company's Chief Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created position, Rusiñol will lead Nearsure's global strategy to ensures that all key groups, from customers to employees and from prospects to partners, are at the center of its culture.

The role of Chief Experience Officer is one of Nearsure's most strategic and innovative commitments. Rather than focusing solely on improving products or services, this position concentrates on something fundamental to business success: how every interaction with Nearsure brand can build deeper, longer-lasting relationships.

Rusiñol's role extends beyond the traditional functions of the executive team. A purposeful position that drives alignment across all areas of the company, Rusiñol will ensure that experience remains the number one priority in every workflow and decision. This comprehensive approach reflects Nearsure's commitment to creating an organizational culture in which experience is the main competitive differentiator.

"Nearsure has consistently differentiated itself through innovative technologies and deep customer relationships. The goal of this newly created role is to make certain that we are always thinking of our customers' business objectives. And when we talk about customers, we don't only mean those directly generating revenue. We're involving our employees, candidates, and suppliers. They are all key stakeholders in the experience we want to build," explained Rusiñol.

To measure the effectiveness of the new strategy, Nearsure established various metrics that go beyond traditional KPIs. One of them is the ease with which people interact with Nearsure. For example, in the recruitment process, candidate satisfaction can be measured through key touchpoints, such as the clarity of job postings and the quality of interviews. These details, although they may seem small, are essential to creating a consistent and satisfying brand experience.

Another important indicator is the Net Promoter Score (NPS), which reflects the likelihood that customers will recommend the company. At Nearsure, the NPS is 64 globally, demonstrating a significant level of satisfaction for its customers. Customer retention is another crucial factor: the company maintains a retention rate of over 90 percent, reflecting the loyalty and success of the experience offered. Furthermore, the average customer Lifetime Value (LTV) is 67 months, indicating long-term relationships and sustained profitability.

In an increasingly competitive world for technology companies, where each company's uniqueness becomes an essential differentiator, experience is the key that can make the difference.

"The focus is not only on delivering, but on delighting; creating memorable moments that strengthen our customers' and employees' connection with the brand. This role gives us the opportunity to transform each touchpoint into a unique experience, which directly impacts retention and satisfaction. By improving the experience, we not only build deeper relationships but also drive long-term growth, maximizing revenue, profitability, and the longevity of our customer relationships," said Rusiñol.

Gonzalo Rusiñol is a Systems Engineer who is passionate about Customer Experience. His client experience includes supporting Walmart, Tesla, ServiceNow, Adobe, Orangetheory Fitness, among others. Earlier in his career, he was the CEO of Conexio, IT project manager at IBM, and held similar IT roles at Tata Consultancy Services. A member of the Forbes Technology Council as a Thought Leader, specifically focused on Customer Experience, Rusiñol has studied at University of Oxford, U.K., and Universidad ORT Uruguay.

About Nearsure

With a customer retention rate of more than 90 percent, Nearsure provides custom digital transformation and innovation services in 28 countries. Employing more than 600 technology experts, Nearsure offers platform optimization, GenAI, low-code and custom software development, and staff augmentation. Ranked number 611 on the Inc. 5000, Nearsure's partners include Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. For additional information, please visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for Nearsure ...