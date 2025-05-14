CPP Announces Acquisition Of St. Anthony Plaza Apartments In Albuquerque, New Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The project will preserve 160 affordable housing units for 30 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, in partnership with Housing New Mexico, Bernalillo County, Near North Valley Neighborhood Association, and the City of Albuquerque, has announced the acquisition and planned renovation of St. Anthony Plaza Apartments, an affordable housing complex in Albuquerque, N.M.. This is the 39th community in New Mexico for CPP.

St. Anthony Plaza Apartments is located at 1750 Indian School Road NW in the Near North Valley region of Albuquerque. Originally built in 1975 and designed to accommodate multigenerational living, the property is in need of substantial rehabilitations. St. Anthony Plaza offers 46 one-bedroom, 76 two-bedroom, 24 three-bedroom and 14 four-bedroom units across 11, two-story buildings. CPP's total development investment is approximately $70M, which includes the purchase price of $27.16M and estimated renovation costs of approximately $122,000 per unit.

“Currently, over half of the renters in Albuquerque are cost burdened, meaning they are spending more than 30% of their income on housing,” said Belinda Lee, Vice President of Development at CPP.“The acquisition and redevelopment of St. Anthony Plaza will help preserve and improve much-needed affordable housing for the city, ensuring that low-income families have a safe, stable place to call home.”

St. Anthony Plaza is set to undergo a transformative renovation, bringing modern, energy-efficient upgrades that will enhance both sustainability and resident comfort. These improvements will include state-of-the-art Energy Star-rated appliances, new windows designed for efficiency, and LED lighting throughout the community. Water conservation will be a key focus, with low-flow and flush-rated plumbing fixtures and a full domestic water repipe. Residents will also benefit from a brand-new heating and cooling system, along with crucial electrical upgrades. Inside each unit, healthier living spaces will be created with low-VOC flooring, paint, and adhesives, as well as formaldehyde-free cabinets and countertops. In addition, accessibility improvements will ensure smooth, compliant pathways to residences, amenities, and parking, with enhanced common areas and restrooms designed to better serve all residents.

Beyond the interiors, the exterior of St. Anthony Plaza will receive a much-needed facelift, including stucco repairs, fresh paint, and new roofing to improve both aesthetics and durability. The community's outdoor spaces will also see major enhancements, including resurfaced and restriped parking across 10 acres, improved drainage and erosion control, and ACM remediation. Safety and security remain a top priority, with plans for additional lighting, a new 6-foot perimeter fence, and controlled access to create a more secure and welcoming environment. These upgrades reflect a steadfast commitment to providing a modern, accessible, and vibrant community where residents can feel safe and comfortable.

“At CPP, we are dedicated to preserving and enhancing affordable housing communities that provide stability for families and individuals,” said Alexis Castillo, Assistant Development Manager at CPP.“The renovations at St. Anthony Plaza will not only improve the quality of life for residents through modern, energy-efficient upgrades but also ensure long-term affordability for generations to come. We are proud to partner with local organizations to bring these critical improvements to Albuquerque's Near North Valley community.”

CPP is partnering with LifeSTEPS to provide on-site adult education, health and wellness, and skill-building classes and services to residents.

Renovations are expected to be complete by Spring 2026. The property's affordability was set to expire in October 2025, but with CPP's involvement, the Section-8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract will be renewed for 20 years. Additionally, the property will encumber a new Land Use Restrictive Agreement (LURA) to ensure affordability for 30 years. All units will be income restricted to family households at or below 60% of Area Median Income (AMI).

Additional partners on the project include Bernalillo County, who will issue $33,500,000 in tax-exempt multifamily housing revenue bonds. Ready Capital will provide the financing by purchasing bonds through a private placement. PNC will serve as the equity investor.

