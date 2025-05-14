MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-based mining platform expands short-term digital asset income options with no fees, daily profits, flexible contracts, and withdrawals anytime

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFMcrypto, the most trusted cloud mining platform in 2025, has launched new 1-day earning plans to provide users with additional flexibility in generating passive cryptocurrency income. This development follows continued growth for the platform, which now serves over 9.2 million users in 192 countries.









Founded in 2018, PFMcrypto enables individuals to earn cryptocurrency digital assets through a low-cost structure. The platform operates without requiring users to make deposits or connect external wallets. Its features are designed to accommodate both new and experienced users seeking low-barrier access to short-term earnings.

Users can learn more and register at .

Platform Highlights

$10 Bonus for New Users : Upon registration, users receive a $10 credit in digital assets with no financial commitment.

Flexible Plans : Income cycles of 1, 2, or 5 days are available for users to activate.

AI-Based Optimization : The platform uses an automated system to switch between cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and SOL based on market trends.

Fast Withdrawals : Earnings are processed within 1 to 5 minutes, and users incur no withdrawal or maintenance fees.

Security Framework : Safety measures include cold wallet storage, two-factor authentication (2FA), and blockchain-based smart contracts.

Compliance Protocols : PFMcrypto enforces Know Your Customer (KYC) policies in line with international regulations.



PFMcrypto has been recognized by Global Fintech Insights as the“Most Innovative Digital Asset Platform of 2025.” It supports 11 cryptocurrencies and is accessible in 10 languages. Verified user feedback reflects a satisfaction score of 4.7 out of 5 from over 1.4 million reviews.









According to data published by Blockchain Analytics Group, digital asset tools with simplified structures and shorter earning cycles are seeing increased adoption globally. Platforms that eliminate traditional financial barriers while maintaining user control are gaining traction among individuals looking for additional income streams.

An independent case study noted that a user generated $2,400 in digital asset returns over 30 days using the platform's optimization features. PFMcrypto reports that such outcomes are possible due to its automated real-time switching between supported currencies, designed to reflect prevailing market performance.

About PFMcrypto

PFMcrypto is a cloud-based digital asset platform focused on providing access to passive cryptocurrency income without requiring deposits, technical skills, or hardware. Operating across 192 countries, the platform emphasizes transparency, accessibility, and regulatory compliance.

Media Contact:

Amelia Elspeth

PFMcrypto

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

