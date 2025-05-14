Excelsior University Welcomes Benjamin Bryant As 2025 Commencement Speaker

Filmmaker and Excelsior University alumnus Benjamin Bryant will address Excelsior graduates at the institution's 2025 Commencement ceremony at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York on July 11.

- David Schejbal, Excelsior University presidentALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emmy-nominated broadcaster, writer, and public servant Benjamin Bryant will address Excelsior University's Class of 2025 at its Commencement ceremony on July 11 at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. A 2006 Excelsior graduate, Bryant's distinguished career in media, communications, and government service includes senior roles on high-profile task forces and commissions for the Department of Defense and the President of the United States, and the facilitation of emergency evacuations during the 2021 Afghan airlift. Bryant is a 2024 recipient of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service, the Department's third highest non-career civilian award.Like many Excelsior students, Bryant did not follow a traditional higher education path. After his studies were long delayed by professional opportunities and health issues, Bryant found Excelsior. Compiling credits from other institutions and completing coursework online, his Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies degree was the culmination of a 12-year undergraduate journey. He went on to earn a Master of Science in Organizational Development and Leadership and a Master of Arts in Applied Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word in 2015.“Earning my degree from Excelsior while working full-time was a key accomplishment in my life, giving me confidence and momentum I would use to build a storied career that, like my educational journey, has been unconventional in the best ways,” said Bryant.“I am grateful for the invitation to speak to this year's graduates, who know the challenges of balancing school, career, service, and life well, and look forward to sharing my experiences with them as they celebrate this special milestone.”“Benjamin Bryant's remarkable story exemplifies how an Excelsior degree can empower students to achieve greater heights in their lives and careers,” said Excelsior University President David Schejbal.“We are delighted to count Benjamin among our impressive alumni community, and to welcome him to the stage to inspire Excelsior University's Class of 2025.”Now the managing partner and president of Virginia-based communications company Bryant Zamberlan Group, Bryant began his career in 1996, working in on-air and management roles at a Texas radio station group. He later served as a print journalist and editor before transitioning into speechwriting and strategic communications for high-level corporate, military, and federal entities, across areas as diverse as technology, health care, and veterans' affairs. Over a public service career spanning nearly three decades, Bryant held increasingly senior roles on high-level state and federal government task forces and commissions, including leading writing and support teams for the Fort Hood Shooting Task Force and serving as executive director for pandemic influenza preparation efforts.In 2021, Bryant played a key role in the emergency evacuation of American citizens and allies from Afghanistan, serving as a case worker and national spokesperson for the“Digital Dunkirk” coalition of current and former military, diplomatic, and defense civilians. In 2022, he joined the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration as Chief of Staff, Task Force 23, planning“Operation Welcome Home,” a multi-day exposition honoring Vietnam veterans and their families, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. He later launched a touring version to bring the“Welcome Home” celebration to local communities nationwide. His work on the“Welcome Home! Honoring Your Legacy” Vietnam veteran tribute special was nominated for a 2023 Capital Emmy Award.As a broadcaster and media figure, Bryant hosted the series“The Brink with Benjamin Bryant,” and has produced and directed award-winning films, documentaries, podcasts, and live programs. His creative credits include notable and varied feature film, television, and stage roles as writer, director, and actor, earning recognition from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Broadway World, Indie Series Awards, and Filmhaus Berlin, among others. He regularly performs voicework for audio series, children's programs, documentaries, and public service announcements for military families and veterans.A member of a multigenerational military family, Bryant remains committed to a tradition of public and community service. He has served as an auxiliarist and flotilla staff officer in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary for more than a decade, continues to advocate for military families and veterans, and serves as a mentor-in-residence at Caroline Community Theatre in Virginia, where he sits on the board of directors.Excelsior University's 54th annual Commencement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 11 at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. For more information on Excelsior University's 2025 Commencement ceremony, visit: .# # #ABOUT EXCELSIOR UNIVERSITYExcelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are - academically and geographically - removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.

