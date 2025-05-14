Anime Park 'Nijigen No Mori' Launches 'Shinobi-Zato Annual Passpor' For Its NARUTO & BORUTO Themed Attraction

Launching May 15, the pass allows visitors to enter "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" as many times as they like throughout one year

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori , located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced that its popular attraction NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is introducing the "Shinobi-Zato Annual Passport" from May 15, 2025, allowing unlimited readmission to the attraction for one year from the first planned visit.

Visitors will the annual pass can enter the ninja-themed attraction as many times as they like throughout one year from their first entry, with three types of passes available for different content. The "Genin Passport" includes the standard "Ten no Maki" (Heaven Scroll) and "Chi no Maki" (Earth Scroll) attractions, while the "Chunin Passport" adds one additional special mission as well as a "Hidden Leaf Village Headband" in addition to the standard attractions. The "Jonin Passport" includes a choice between two premium merch options, the "Sage Mode Bag" or "Gaara's Gourd Backpack", in addition to the content of the Chunin Passport. Naruto and Boruto fans who want repeat visits to make the most of their ninja experience are invited to check out the Shinobi-Zato Annual Passport.

■Overview: Shinobi-Zato Annual Passport

Launch Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Details:

1. "Genin Passport": Standard attractions "Ten no Maki" (Heaven Scroll) and "Chi no Maki" (Earth Scroll)

Adults 10,000 yen, Children 5,500 yen (tax incl.)

2. "Chunin Passport": Content of Genin Passport, plus one special mission and one "Hidden Leaf Village Headband" (black, blue, or red)

Adults 15,500 yen, Children 11,000 yen (tax incl.)

3. "Jonin Passport": Content of Chunin Passport, plus a selection between one "Sage Mode Bag" or "Gaara's Gourd Backpack"

Adults 22,000 yen, Children 17,500 yen (tax incl.)

* Passes are valid for one year from the first scheduled date of entry.

* "Adults" refers to those 12 and up; "Children" refers to ages 5 to 11.

* Some days are excluded from entry with the Genin Passport; details are listed on the official website.

* The "Hidden Leaf Village Headband", "Sage Mode Bag", and "Gaara's Gourd Backpack" included in the "Chunin Passport" and/or "Jonin Passport" are limited to one per person.

* The type and amount of gifted novelty items may be subject to change.

* Misconduct observed during a visit may lead to the revocation of a pass holders' right of admission.

Bonus:

- One extra topping for a purchase of "Ichiraku Ramen" at the park

- Pass renewals may be purchased with a discount of 1,000 yen.

Website: naruto_shinobizato/

Tickets:

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Byron Russel

Nijigennomori Inc.

