UCA Public Appearances Announces 2025-2026 Season

CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- University of Central Arkansas Public Appearances announces an all new season of performances including show stopping Broadway hits“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” and“The Music Man”; family friendly shows such as“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” and“Pete the Cat”; exciting night outs with comedian Kevin Nealon and JAWS in Concert, award-winning musicians including the Gin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors, The Band Perry, John Waite and a variety of more shows throughout the year.Reynolds Performance Hall will feature 12 shows from the Broadway, Pops and Night Out Series; two from the An Evening With Series, five Main Stage Education shows, a Benefit performance and a special Add On show. Three Windgate Collection shows will be featured at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.UCA Public Appearances Executive Director Amanda Horton said,“This year's lineup is one to celebrate with elaborate Broadway productions, exciting big-name concerts and intriguing entertainers. The diverse selection of performances truly offers something for everyone and promises to engage our audience with culture and creativity.”The season includes the following series and performances:Broadway SeriesTina: The Tina Turner Musical - 7 p.m., Thursday, October 16, 2025, sponsored by Acxiom and Arkansas TimesDolly Parton's Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol - 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 10, 2025, sponsored by 501Life Magazine, Conway Copies, and Chicken Salad ChickThe Simon and Garfunkel Story – 7 p.m., Friday, February 20, 2026, sponsored by Log Cabin DemocratThe Music Man – 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2026, sponsored by Dixon PropertiesNight Out SeriesUptown: A Celebration of Motown and Soul - 7 p.m., Thursday, September 25, 2025, sponsored by KOKY 102.1 and Hilton Garden Inn of ConwayCirque Dreams Holidaze – 7 p.m., Friday, November 21, 2025, sponsored by My Country Y107Kevin Nealon LIVE - 7 p.m., Sunday, December 14, 2025, sponsored by ALICE 107.7JAWS in Concert with the Conway Symphony Orchestra - 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2026, sponsored by 501Life MagazinePops SeriesGin Blossoms with special guest Spin Doctors - 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 9, 2025, sponsored by 92.7 JACK FM, Hilton Garden Inn of Conway and Banana GraphicsThe Band Perry: A Homecoming – 7 p.m., Thursday, October 9, 2025, sponsored by First Security BankMovin' Out with Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John - 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 18, 2025, sponsored by First Community BankJohn Waite - 7 p.m., Friday, February 13, 2026, sponsored by Arkansas TimesAn Evening WithCandace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success, and SEX AND THE CITY – 7 p.m., Thursday, October 23, 2025, sponsored by SERIAL KILLERS with Dr. Scott Bonn – 7 p.m., Thursday, February 19, 2026, sponsored by Log Cabin DemocratAdd OnINDIGO GIRLS - 7 p.m., Monday, October 20, 2025, sponsored by UCA Office of the President and Arkansas TimesWindgate Collection (Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts)Trout Fishing in America – 7 p.m., Sunday, November 2, 2025Ambrosia – 7 p.m., Sunday, January 18, 2026Sō Percussion – 7 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 2026, sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social SciencesMain Stage Education SeriesThe Magic School Bus – 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Monday, September 29, 2025Mr. C: When Science Goes Viral - 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 12, 2025, sponsored by Conway CorpChicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical – 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2026Pete the Cat - 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2026, sponsored by Partners BankHare and Tortoise – 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2026, sponsored by Toad Suck DazeBenefit for Main Stage Education SeriesPete the Cat – 6 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2026Horton said,“Over the last 10 years, the Main Stage Education Series has served over 70,000 students in 32 counties across the state and continues to be a popular field trip excursion for teachers. Another recent addition to Main Stage is our new Page to Stage program, which brings a unique collision of literature and live performance to all who participate. We have partnered with the Faulkner County Library, where they lead a book club that correlates with our show titles. The participants will receive a free book and a free show ticket to see the story come to life on stage.”Subscription renewals for current season ticket holders are available now. New subscriptions will go on sale to the public starting July 1. Those who buy season packages may purchase individual show tickets before they open to the public during Subscriber Courtesy Week, which will be Monday, July 21 to Friday, July 25. Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, July 28.To purchase a new subscription package beginning July 1, or individual tickets beginning July 28, call (501) 450-3265 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go online at uca/pa.Individual series prices range from $41-$160; the Performing Arts Package (all three series) price range from $260-$480; individual tickets for all shows in the Broadway, Pops and Night Out series are $27-$50. An Evening With tickets range from $17-$40 for adults and $10 for children/students. Main Stage shows are $10 for adults and $5 for children/students. The Pete the Cat Benefit show is $10 for adults and $5 for children/students. The Windgate Collection shows range from $17 - $40 for adults and $10 for children/students. A Pick Six, build-your-own package, is available to donors of $100 or more.For more information on ticketing or event details, please visit uca/pa or contact the box office at 501.450.3265.–30–

