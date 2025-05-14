Keller Logistics Group Launches Solar Logistics Solutions: The Future Of Solar Supply Chain
A Proven Track Record in Solar Logistics
With an established partnership handling logistics for a leading global provider of solar panels. Keller Logistics has perfected the art of secure, time-sensitive solar transport and storage. Solar Logistics Solutions now expands this expertise to the broader industry, offering services including:
Solar Warehousing & Staging: Secure storage facilities near key project sites and manage short-term and long-term inventory, that can be stood up for rapid timelines.
Specialized Transportation: Dedicated fleet with air-ride trailers, climate-controlled transport, and last-mile delivery to solar farms.
Port Drayage & Import Coordination: Streamlined container deconsolidation and distribution to prevent project delays.
Reverse Logistics & Recycling: Handling decommissioned panels and warranty returns to support sustainability efforts.
Supply Chain Visibility & Tracking: Real-time monitoring ensures project timelines stay on track.
Why Solar Logistics Solutions?
"Solar energy is the future, but its supply chain is still catching up," said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group. "With Solar Logistics Solutions, we're bringing a smarter, more secure, and more sustainable approach to solar logistics, allowing manufacturers and developers to focus on innovation while we handle the supply chain."
Key Differentiators: Fueled by Values, Powered by Performance
At Keller Logistics, our Solar Logistics Solutions are grounded in our core values: we are responsive to our customers' needs, resourceful in solving their toughest logistics challenges, and reliable in every delivery. What sets us apart is our unmatched industry expertise, proven by our success supporting a top-tier solar energy provider with large-scale utility deployments and other renewable pioneers. Our scalability and flexibility allow us to handle high-volume shipments, oversized freight, and just-in-time inventory, making us an ideal partner for manufacturers and developers navigating complex solar supply chains and moving project timelines. And our commitment to sustainability goes beyond logistics-we actively support the solar industry's clean energy mission through low-emission transportation, optimized routing, and a forward-thinking approach to reverse logistics and supply chain transparency. When it comes to solar logistics, Keller delivers with purpose.
