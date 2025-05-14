Edge Delta Appoints Jabari Norton As Head Of Channel, Partnerships & Alliances

SEATTLE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta , the leader in intelligent telemetry pipelines for security and observability data, today announced the appointment of Jabari Norton as Head of Channel, Partnerships & Alliances . Mr. Norton brings deep expertise in developing strategic partnerships and scaling channel ecosystems, and will further accelerate Edge Delta's mission to help organizations gain unmatched control and visibility over their telemetry data.

With more than 25 years of experience driving partner strategy and go-to-market execution for high-growth technology companies, Mr. Norton has held leadership roles at companies such as Sumo Logic, Confluent, and Privacera. His track record of building robust partner networks and driving strategic growth through partnerships makes him a valuable addition to Edge Delta's executive team.

"Jabari's leadership and experience in building world-class partner ecosystems will be instrumental as we scale to meet growing demand," said Ozan Unlu , Founder & CEO of Edge Delta. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the team as we deepen our relationships across the channel and deliver even greater value to our customers.

Mr. Norton will lead Edge Delta's global channel strategy in his fractional role, working closely with resellers, managed service providers, system integrators, and technology partners to drive growth and expand the reach of Edge Delta's telemetry pipeline solution.

"I'm excited to join Edge Delta at this pivotal stage of growth," said Jabari Norton . "The company is fundamentally changing how organizations approach observability and security, and I look forward to helping build a world-class partner program that supports our customers and scales our impact."

Edge Delta continues to redefine the observability and security space with intelligent, end-to-end telemetry pipelines that streamline data processing and analysis, delivering faster insights with significantly lower costs.

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta is the foundation that gives teams control and visibility over their observability and security data. Edge Delta's intelligent Telemetry Pipelines standardize and enrich data, stream to observability platforms, SIEMs, and archives, and provide a clear view into how data streams are configured, all in real-time. By leveraging automation and advanced analytics, Edge Delta empowers companies to optimize their operations, improve performance, and reduce costs. Teams around the world rely on Edge Delta's novel architecture to manage exponential volumes of observability and security data.

For more information, visit

SOURCE Edge Delta

