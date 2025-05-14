SOLV Energy Appoints Ron Stark As Senior Vice President, Controller And Principal Accounting Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLV Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Stark as Senior Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. Ron is a seasoned executive who has led teams through significant transformations, most recently as the Chief Accounting Officer at Arcadium Lithium.

His diverse energy industry background includes executive positions in-house at NRG Energy, Inc., where he served as Chief Accounting Officer, and Ernst & Young, where he was the Financial Accounting Advisory Services market leader for the EY's Northeast Energy market sector.

"We are excited to strengthen SOLV Energy's finance and accounting organization with Ron Stark stepping into this new role," said Chad Plotkin, Chief Financial Officer. "Ron is a seasoned executive leader with extensive experience in overseeing the professionalization of controllership environments and shares our commitment to grow with safety, teamwork and quality at the forefront."

"I am thrilled to join SOLV Energy and contribute to its mission of advancing renewable energy solutions," said Ron Stark. "I look forward to working with the talented team at SOLV Energy to enhance our financial operations and support the company's growth and innovation in the power industry."

In his new role, Ron will work closely with the executive team while overseeing the company's accounting operations, including corporate governance, risk management and internal controls.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. The company has constructed more than 500 power plants representing 20 GWdc of generating capacity since it was founded in 2008 and provides O&M services under long-term agreements to operating power plants representing over 17 GWdc of generating capacity. SOLV Energy specializes in designing, building and maintaining utility-scale solar and battery storage projects and related T&D infrastructure for leading independent power producers across North America. The company seeks to be a long-term partner to its customers by providing value-added services throughout the entire lifecycle of their projects. To learn more, visit solvenergy .

