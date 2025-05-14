Control Valves Market Worth $12.40 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Control Valves Market is projected to be valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2024 and reach USD 12.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% according to a new report by The Research Insights. Industry 4.0 has revolutionized the manufacturing and processing sectors through the integration of automation and real-time data into operational processes. The control valves market has seen a major expansion as factories and industrial plants pursue increased intelligence and operational efficiency. Simple mechanical valves are transforming into intelligent components with sensors and digital interfaces that enable remote monitoring.

By Based on component, the valve body stands as the most important element within the control valves market because it serves as the primary structure that manages fluid flow in systems. Although actuators, positioners, and I/P converters improve functionality and automation capabilities the valve body remains critical for defining performance standards as well as durability and compatibility across various applications and fluid types. The increasing demands of industrial processes lead end users to focus on high-performance valve bodies capable of handling extreme conditions driving the control valves market growth.

By Based on product type, the control valves market shows a growing preference for rotary control valves as their compact design and lower cost along with their wide application range make them the top choice. Ball and butterfly rotary valves deliver faster operation and superior throttling performance for large flow rates while requiring less maintenance compared to linear valves which makes them perfect for water treatment and oil & gas industries as well as HVAC applications. The increasing demand for rotary valve types drives significant changes in product development and procurement patterns throughout the global control valves market.

By Based on size, the control valves market favors valve sizes between 1" and 6" because these dimensions fulfil the requirements needed for multiple industry applications including oil & gas production as well as chemical processing and power generation facilities. Control valves sized between 1" and 6" provide superior flow capacity and precision control along with installation flexibility which suits both typical and moderately demanding process environments. The segment's valves are affordable and simple to maintain while supporting automated actuation systems to increase their industrial automation market attractiveness. The size ranges from 1" to 6" maintains its position as the most sought-after segment in terms of volume demand across the worldwide control valves market.

By end-use, the control valves market sees the oil & gas sector as its leading end-use field because this industry requires precise flow, pressure, and temperature management throughout its upstream, midstream, and downstream processes. Complex operations like crude oil extraction and gas transmission require control valves because system reliability and safety hold top importance. The rebirth of energy projects and increased financial commitments to LNG terminals along with offshore drilling infrastructure expansion cause the need for robust control valves to maintain steady growth.

The oil & gas industry's focus on automated systems and predictive maintenance strategies complements the growing capabilities of smart valve technologies. The oil & gas industry demands advanced valve bodies and actuators because of harsh operating conditions and corrosive elements which helps maintain its leading position in the worldwide control valves market. The oil & gas sector will continue to shape market trends and drive innovation because energy security and sustainability remain critical priorities.

By geography, the control valves market in North America maintains a substantial market share because of its strong industrial base and ongoing investments in oil & gas, power generation, and water treatment industries. The United States stands out as a major contributor to market growth because of its shale gas production expansion and commitment to energy efficiency initiatives. The area shows early adoption of smart valve technologies due to advanced manufacturing automation and strict environmental regulations. Market expansion receives additional support from high demand for replacement valves and retrofitting works in old infrastructure systems. The control valves market experiences the most rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region where China, India, Japan, and South Korea spearhead the expansion. The swift development of industrial activities along with expanding urban areas combined with the growth of chemical processing plants and power generation installations serve as critical drivers. The control valves market in Europe benefits from solid environmental regulations together with an established industrial sector and increasing investment in renewable energy systems.

In summary, North America control valves market shows extensive use of advanced automation technologies alongside strong demand from established sectors like oil & gas, power generation, and water treatment. The U.S. controls the regional market because of its shale gas industry surge alongside aging infrastructure that demands valve replacements and pioneering implementation of smart control systems. The need for advanced valve solutions that deliver intelligence and reliability is growing because of environmental regulations alongside energy efficiency initiatives. Projected market growth across the region should remain stable due to investments for industrial plant upgrades and renewable energy project expansions.

The key players in the control valves market are Emerson Electric Co., IMI plc, Flowserve Corporation, Eaton, Alfa Laval AB, Velan ABV S.r.l., Honeywell International, Inc., Burkert Fluid Control System, Valmet Oyj, Valvitalia SpA, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Spirax Group plc, KITZ Corporation, Andritz Group, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) and AVK Holding A/S.

Emerson Electric Co.:

As a global key player in control valves Emerson Electric Co. operates through its FisherTM valve brand which dominates markets including oil & gas, power generation, chemical processing, and water treatment. Emerson distinguishes itself by connecting smart valve technologies to its PlantwebTM digital platform which supports predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring capabilities. The company excels through its advanced flow control solutions complemented by strong R&D funding and an extensive service network which enables support for worldwide industrial automation operations. Through its dedication to innovation and energy-efficient sustainable solutions Emerson maintains its leadership in creating linear and rotary valve solutions that meet demanding applications while assisting end-users in minimizing downtime and maximizing performance in complex operational settings.

Flowserve Corporation:

Flowserve Corporation provides a full range of precision flow control solutions through its Mark OneTM, Valtek®, and Kammer® valve product lines. Flowserve develops robust control valves designed for extreme temperature and pressure environments to support industries like oil & gas, power generation, chemical manufacturing and water management. The company focuses on digital transformation through IoT-enabled control systems which boost both system efficiency and predictive maintenance capabilities. Flowserve operates through manufacturing facilities and service centers across more than 55 countries to maintain a global footprint. Through its ongoing emphasis on product customization options along with robust after-sales support and sustainable operations Flowserve becomes an ideal choice for critical industrial flow systems.

IMI plc:

IMI plc holds a substantial position in the control valve industry with its IMI Critical Engineering division. The company provides uniquely specialized valve solutions to meet demanding operational environments in nuclear power and conventional power, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries. IMI specializes in severe service control valves crafted to endure extreme pressure drops and resist damage from cavitation and corrosion. Through its proprietary technology DRAG® flow control the company achieves enhanced precision and reliability in environments requiring high performance. IMI utilizes its worldwide engineering centers and customer-focused service approach to merge technical expertise with innovation for creating customized solutions that boost operational efficiency and safety in high-risk industrial applications around the globe.

Control Valves Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



In May 2024, Andritz Group acquired some part of control valves division (NAF AB) from Flowserve Corporation situated in Texas, USA. This acquisition further strengthens the ANDRITZ product portfolio in the field of process control and automation systems for pulp and paper mills and other process plants.

In February 2024, Emerson Electric Co. released a new innovative solution that can transform the valves installed in industrial applications interact with end users worldwide. The FisherTM FIELDVUETM DVC7K digital valve controller addresses these and other issues by creating an optimized path to action. In June 2023, Honeywell International, Inc. and Fokker Services entered into a memorandum of understanding in which Honeywell authorized Fokker to fulfil its requirements as a channel partner and service center for their pre-cooler control valve (PCCV) repair & reworking services.

Conclusion:

The global control valves market experiences consistent growth because of its association with fast-paced industrial automation while catering to the increasing need for energy efficiency and the development of key process industries including oil & gas production, power generation facilities, water treatment plants, and chemical manufacturers. Rotary control valves become the preferred product type because of their small size and fast operation which provides versatility across a wide range of industrial applications. The primary function remains flow control because it plays a vital role in maintaining process efficiency and safety standards. The valve body emerges as the most essential component because it determines both performance and durability. Due to its extensive application of control valves market throughout the entire operational spectrum the oil & gas industry serves as the primary end-use sector. The control valves market will experience ongoing transformation through the merging of smart technologies with the demand for reliable and high-performance control valves which will define the competitive landscape.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 12.40 billion by 2030, the Control Valves Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material suppliers, manufacturers, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

