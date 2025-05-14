Dragons Elite Athletics Launches Elite Baseball Training Programs In South Florida

Dragons Elite Athletics is a premier youth sports organization dedicated to developing elite-level athletes through high-performance training, character building, and disciplined development.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's newest force in youth sports has arrived. Dragons Elite Athletics is igniting a movement-developing elite athletes through high-level performance training that builds confidence, discipline, and character, both on the field and in life.

Dragons Elite Athletics, a premier youth sports organization, is dedicated to developing elite-level athletes through high-performance training, character building, and disciplined development. It is in partnership with Louis Hernandez, Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future"), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development.

Founded by Sarah Hernandez, an executive with Black Dragon Capital SM, former Marine and certified baseball and softball coach, along with a team of experienced business leaders, educators and former professional athletes, Dragons Elite Athletics' mission is to develop high potential athletes on and off the field.

The program allows parents a clearer path to development for their children, individual development plans for players, and an emphasis on lifelong leadership attributes for aspiring players all with professional and certified coaches. Dragon Elite Athletics offers a full suite of programs including Travel baseball and softball teams , specialized summer camps, year-round developmental training, and elite level state and national teams. Whether your child is new to the game, focused on playing in college, or determined to advance to professional ranks, Dragons Elite is where champions are made.

"Our mission is simple: to mold strong, resilient athletes who are as unstoppable in life as they are in competition," said Sarah Hernandez , Founder and Director of Team Operations and Youth Development. "As a U.S. Marine and lifelong fitness advocate, I know the power of mental toughness and physical discipline-and I'm proud to bring that to every player who joins Dragons Elite."

A Professionally Run Organization Makes A Huge Difference

Youth athletics in the US is a 40 billion dollar industry entrenched in politics, often placing former players in leadership roles without solid organization, and frequently engaging in "Daddy Ball" culture where favoritism overrides merit. Here are three main points which set Dragons Elite Athletics apart from the rest:



Elite Athlete Training with a Purpose: We don't just train athletes-we shape future leaders. Every Dragons athlete gets an individualized performance development plan based on a professional evaluation. Our proprietary Dragons Elite Performance Framework is designed to unlock full potential and build the foundation for long-term excellence.

Professional Coaching. Zero Politics. At Dragons Elite, there's no "daddy ball." Our travel teams are led by professional coaches and former athletes who know what it takes to succeed at the highest levels. We provide expert instruction in all aspects of the game and ensure every player receives the attention they deserve. A Clear Path to Development, Customized for Each Athlete. We follow the Dragons Elite Athletics' Development Playbook, a proprietary development approach that is outcome based so that our members drive to a successful outcome which includes higher education, collegiate playing career or professional path to play.

Dragons Elite Athletics provides a clearer return on parents' hard-earned time and money, better and more structured development paths tailored specifically for each athlete, and a focus on optimizing a player's genetic potential and leadership attributes off the field.

For A Bright Future Foundation, an established 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization

For A Bright Future is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged children through multiple Scholarship Programs, an Ambassador Program, a Media Lab Program, and a FinTech Innovation Lab Program.

The Foundation has awarded over 20 scholarships annually to high potential, underserved students through its different Scholarship Programs based upon lifestyle issues (such as single parent children or children of veterans) to field of study scholarships (such as healthcare, education, science, technology, engineering, mathematics and the creative arts.)

An inaugural scholarship on Leadership and Sports Development will also be available by the end of this year.

For A Bright Future's Ambassador Program, which creates unique volunteering opportunities for high-performing high school and college students who want to develop their leadership skills, has expanded across the country.

Meanwhile the For A Bright Future Media Lab Program, which exposes students to the most advanced technologies in the media industry and creates opportunities for hands-on experience that can give them a head start in their media career. currently has. The FinTech Innovation Lab Program, which shares a similar goal but with a focus on FinTech, is set to launch before 2025 ends. Members of the Dragons Elite Athletics Teams who are in good academic standing may access programs offered by the For A Bright Future Foundation.

"I've very excited to partner with Dragon Elite Athletics to make our programs available to the members of their community including our 20 scholarships we grant annually, and the FinTech and Media Labs as well as our leadership development programs", said Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations and Programs for For A Bright Future Foundation, "Organized, professionally managed youth sports programs can provide an important foundation to leadership development for our next generation."

Multiple Locations Led by Professionals

Dragon Elite Athletics is poised for a national expansion, beginning in Florida. Current Baseball Teams are based in:



Boca Raton

Pembroke Pines Margate

All teams are professionally coached, with Luis "Bobby" Lopez, and Conner Back as Head Coaches of Boca Raton, Orlando Arnold as Regional Director of Pembroke Pines, and Carlos Salazar as Head Coach of the Select Teams. Several other professional coaches are on staff for our various teams.

Pioneering New Softball Teams

Dragons Elite Athletics is branching out into softball! Led by Dragon Elite Regional Softball Director Coach Dominick Coppola, an athletic director with over 20 years of teaching experience who has extensive history building successful athletic programs from the ground up. Along with an extensive team of professional coaches who played at the highest levels in Softball, Dragons Elite Softball will launch with 5 new teams in the 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, and 18U brackets, primarily based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Join the Movement. Be a Dragon.

The Dragons Elite experience is about more than just winning-it's about building champions for life. Commit to excellence. Commit to growth. Commit to being your best. More locations, coaches and teams are coming so stay tuned!

📅 Tryout dates and locations for Travel Teams are available here .

🗓️ Camp dates, pricing, and registration available here .

About Dragons Elite Athletics

Dragons Elite Athletics is a premier youth sports organization based in South Florida, dedicated to developing elite-level athletes through high-performance training, character building, and disciplined development. Founded by Sarah Hernandez, an executive with Black Dragon CapitalSM, former Marine and certified baseball and softball coach, along with a team of experienced business leaders, educators and former professional athletes, Dragons Elite Athletics' mission is to develop high potential athletes on and off the field. The organization offers year-round training, elite travel baseball and softball teams, and developmental camps led by licensed coaches and former athletes. At the core of Dragons Elite is a proprietary performance framework-The Dragon Way-designed to help every athlete reach their full potential both on and off the field. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and long-term success, Dragons Elite Athletics is not just building players-it's shaping champions for life.

Learn more:

Follow us on: Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

About Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. The Foundation has partnered with Dragon Elite Athletics to provide access to the programs for all children. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon CapitalSM (BDC), founded over a decade ago by recognized sports and technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs with intense operating experience, and a proven track record. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon ToolkitSM, which is designed to drive operational value and returns.

Learn more at

