Savor The Savings This Summer: Denny’S Launches New Seasonal Menu And Extends Popular BOGO $1 Slam® Deal

Spartanburg, SC, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is right around the corner, and Denny's is ready with new fresh dishes bursting with yummy flavors. Available now for a limited time, hungry guests can head to America's Diner for the NEW Red, White & Berry Pancake Slam, savory NEW Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger, indulgent NEW Cookie Dough Lover's Pie, and refreshing NEW Strawberry Sparkler beverage.

Denny's has also announced that it is extending its popular Buy One Slam, Get One for $1 through June 8*. Available for dine-in nationwide, guests can buy one Original Grand Slam or All-American Slam and get a second for just $1. There's no better time to catch up with an old friend or connect with a new summer flame and enjoy two hearty breakfasts – all without breaking the bank.

“Summer is all about connection, and there is something uniquely special about enjoying a delicious meal with a loved one and creating a lifelong memory,” said Meredith Thornton, Denny's vice president of Marketing.“We hope that through our extended BOGO offering, we can create more opportunities for guests to dine together and enjoy this unbeatable value.”

Summer featured menu items include:

NEW Red, White & Berry Pancake Slam: Start your morning with the colorful flavors of your new favorite Slam – fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes topped with fresh, juicy strawberries, cream cheese icing, and a dollop of whipped cream. Served with two eggs cooked your way, crispy hash browns, and your choice of two crispy strips of our new Applewood-smoked bacon or all-pork sausage links.

NEW Strawberry Sparkler : Spark your taste buds with our house-made strawberry-lime blend, perfectly finished with the refreshing zest of lemon-lime Sprite®.

NEW Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger: The ultimate bacon & ranch combo: a 100% beef patty, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, creamy ranch dressing, aged white cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles on a golden brioche bun and served with wavy-cut fries.

NEW Cookie Dough Lover's Pie: Satisfy your craving for sweetness while warming your heart. Your new favorite dessert is made with gooey, chocolate chip cookie dough on a buttery, flaky pie crust, served warm and topped with premium vanilla ice cream and salted caramel drizzle.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich: Keep it fresh and crispy with this handheld masterpiece: a golden-fried, juicy chicken breast topped with aged white cheddar, our new crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, and creamy ranch dressing, all stacked between perfectly grilled artisan bread. Served with wavy-cut fries.

Denny's is also giving back this summer with the launch of a new national partnership with Cookies for Kids' Cancer , a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research for new and improved treatments for pediatric cancer. Beginning now and through next summer, a portion of every Denny's Kids Menu item sold in the U.S. will be donated to the organization. Guests will also have the opportunity to donate through round-up options at checkout. This nationwide partnership helps raise awareness and funds for critical research to develop safer, more effective treatments for children battling cancer. (Denny's Kids Menu )

“We've been supporting Cookies for Kids' Cancer for years at the local restaurant level and wanted to bring along the full strength of our over 1,300 U.S. locations to help this amazing charity,” said Chris Bode, Denny's COO and president.“So many of us, including myself, have been impacted by an extremely difficult family cancer diagnosis. At Denny's we are all about supporting families and communities.”

For additional savings, back by popular demand - now through June 18, take advantage of Denny's online gift card promotion for Dads and Grads. For every $25 online gift card purchase, guests will receive a $5 bonus coupon. Visit Get Denny's Gift Cards | Denny's for full promotional details.

*Prices and participation vary by location. Check your local Denny's.

Buy One Slam, Get One for $1 is available for the Original Grand Slam or the All-American Slam, dine-in only.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids' Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 26, 2025, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,491 restaurants, 1,430 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or YouTube .

CONTACT: Denny's Media Team Denny's 864-597-8005