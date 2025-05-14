Sevaro Launches Nationwide Stroke Awareness Campaign With Racecars, Storybooks, And Student Heroes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A stroke happens every 40 seconds in the U.S.-and every minute without treatment can cost a person 1.9 million brain cells. This May, during Stroke Awareness Month Sevaro Health is shifting the narrative-and the speed-with a bold nationwide campaign designed to educate, empower, and save lives.

Sevaro, a physician-led, AI-powered virtual neurology company is setting out to educate one million children on how to recognize stroke symptoms using the B.E.F.A.S.T. method: Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech, Time to call 911.

At the heart of the initiative is the CHLD Program (Children's Health Literacy Department) and its children's book BEFAST, Be a Superhero-authored by a 5-year-old boy. With over 10,000 copies distributed across 25 states, the book is helping kids become first responders in their own homes. Proceeds will fund $50,000 in scholarships to students advancing stroke awareness.

“We're not just teaching kids-we're giving them the power to save lives,” said Dr. Rajiv Narula, CEO of Sevaro Health.“This generation can change the future of stroke care.”

High school and college students can now apply to become CHLD Youth Ambassadors-a leadership opportunity where you'll educate kids, earn community service hours, and qualify for scholarships and national recognition.



Applications are open through June 16, 2025 Apply now:

In a high-octane twist, Sevaro has partnered with rising star racecar driver Donovan Strauss, who will feature the B.E.F.A.S.T. message on his No. 4 Chevrolet in key races this May:



May 3 – Ace Speedway (NC)

May 16 – North Wilkesboro Speedway (NC) May 31 – Langley Speedway (VA)



“If through educating kids even one life is saved, we've done our job,” said Chauncey Evers, Director of Sevaro's CHLD program.

Sevaro's mission to educate one million children about stroke is made possible through the incredible support of partners across the country. These organizations-ranging from top academic institutions to grassroots nonprofits-are helping bring stroke education into classrooms, clinics, and communities nationwide.

Sevaro proudly recognizes the following partners for their dedication:



Yale School of Medicine's Stroke Busters (Connecticut)

I Would Rather Be Reading (IWRBR- National nonprofit providing equitable children's literacy support with local chapters)

Kentucky Stroke Association

ECU Healthcare (North Carolina)

Piedmont Health (Georgia)

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (Louisiana)

St. Joseph's Healthcare (New Jersey) Toys for Tots (National nonprofit with local chapters nationwide)

These partners are hosting community events, distributing the BEFAST, Be a Superhero book, and promoting the B.E.F.A.S.T. message across their networks. Their commitment to early recognition and education is helping save lives-one child, one classroom, one community at a time.

Want to bring stroke awareness to your campus or community?

Here's how you can take action:

High school and college students across the country are joining the mission to educate 1 million kids about stroke. Apply by June 16:Open to people of all ages, we'll give you the tools to educate children in your school, organization, or neighborhood - including a copy of our children's book, BEFAST: Be a Superhero. Get started by emailing ...Your voice matters. Share stroke facts , the BEFAST method , and prevention tips to help protect your family, friends, and followers. Every share makes a difference.

About Sevaro

Sevaro Health is transforming stroke care with AI-powered, real-time virtual neurology solutions. Trusted by top hospitals nationwide, Sevaro combines technology, clinical excellence, and heart to save lives when every second counts.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

