American Airlines To Present At Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Chief Financial Officer, Devon May will present at the 2025 Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 22, at 11:15 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations .

About American Airlines Group

As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the one world® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting and connect with American @AmericanAir and at . To Care for People on Life's Journey®.



Investor Relations

...

