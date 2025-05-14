Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Battery Market: Advanced And Beyond Lithium Solutions Set To Dominate


2025-05-14 10:46:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The battery technology market is set for a paradigm shift as emerging alternatives to conventional lithium-ion solutions begin to gain traction. Currently, lithium-ion (Li-ion) commands over 99% of the market, but by 2035, advanced chemistries are projected to comprise over 25% of the market.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Li-ion and Beyond Lithium Batteries Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The battery technology landscape is undergoing a profound transformation as the industry shifts from conventional lithium-ion solutions toward advanced chemistries and beyond-lithium alternatives.

While lithium-ion (Li-ion) technology currently dominates the global battery market with over 99% market share, emerging technologies are poised to capture approximately >25% of the market by 2035.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of both advanced Li-ion batteries and beyond-lithium technologies that will revolutionize energy storage across multiple applications from 2025 to 2035.

Report contents include:

  • Battery demand in GWh by technology type (2025-2035)
  • Market valuation in billions of dollars
  • Application-specific adoption curves
  • Regional market development
  • Material consumption trends for advanced anodes and cathodes
  • Analysis of Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Technologies:
    • Silicon and silicon-carbon composite anodes
    • High and ultra-high nickel cathode materials
    • Single crystal cathodes
    • Lithium-manganese-rich (LMR-NMC) formulations
    • Advanced electrolyte systems
    • Lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP)
  • Beyond-Lithium Solutions:
    • Semi-solid-state and solid-state batteries
    • Sodium-ion and sodium-sulfur systems
    • Lithium-sulfur batteries
    • Lithium-metal and anode-less designs
    • Zinc-based technologies
    • Redox flow batteries
    • Aluminum-ion batteries
  • Specialized Form Factors:
    • Flexible batteries
    • Transparent energy storage
    • Degradable batteries
    • Printed and 3D-printed solutions
  • Application Market analysis:
    • Electric Vehicle Ecosystem:
      • Passenger electric vehicles (BEV/PHEV)
      • Electric buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles
      • Micro-mobility solutions
      • Off-road applications including construction and marine
      • Battery sizing requirements by vehicle type
    • Grid Energy Storage:
    • Large-scale installations
    • Behind-the-meter commercial systems
    • Residential storage solutions
    • Consumer Electronics:
      • Next-generation devices
      • Wearable technology
      • Portable power applications
  • Supply Chain and Manufacturing Analysis
  • Advanced cathode production methods
  • Silicon anode manufacturing processes
  • Solid-state battery production techniques
  • Recycling technologies for lithium-ion and beyond-lithium batteries
  • Raw material requirements and supply chain considerations
  • The integration of AI in battery development and production
  • Technology readiness assessments and commercialization timelines
  • Application-specific battery selection frameworks
  • Regional competitive advantages in battery innovation
  • Material intensity and sustainability considerations
  • Emerging use cases for specialized battery technologies

Competitive Landscape.

The report profiles over 350 companies across the battery value chain, from established manufacturers to innovative start-ups, with detailed analysis of their technology positioning, production capabilities, and strategic partnerships.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • 2D Fab AB
  • 24M Technologies Inc.
  • 3DOM Inc.
  • 6K Energy
  • Abound Energy
  • AC Biode
  • ACCURE Battery Intelligence
  • Addionics
  • Advano
  • Agora Energy Technologies
  • Aionics Inc.
  • AirMembrane Corporation
  • Allegro Energy Pty. Ltd.
  • Alsym Energy
  • Altris AB
  • Aluma Power
  • Altech Batteries Ltd.
  • Ambri Inc.
  • AMO Greentech
  • Ampcera Inc.
  • Amprius Inc.
  • AMTE Power
  • Anaphite Limited
  • Anthro Energy
  • APB Corporation
  • Appear Inc.
  • Ateios Systems
  • Atlas Materials
  • Australian Advanced Materials
  • Australian Vanadium Limited
  • Avanti Battery Company
  • AZUL Energy Co. Ltd
  • BAK Power Battery
  • BASF
  • BattGenie Inc.
  • Basquevolt
  • Bemp Research Company
  • BenAn Energy Technology
  • BGT Materials Ltd.
  • Big Pawer
  • Biwatt Power
  • Black Diamond Structures LLC
  • Blackstone Resources
  • Blue Current Inc.
  • Blue Solutions
  • Blue Spark Technologies Inc.
  • Bodi Inc.
  • Brill Power
  • BrightVolt Inc.
  • Broadbit Batteries Oy
  • BTR New Energy Materials Inc.
  • BYD Company Limited
  • Cabot Corporation
  • California Lithium Battery
  • CAMX Power
  • CAPCHEM
  • CarbonScape Ltd.
  • CBAK Energy Technology Inc.
  • CCL Design
  • CEC Science & Technology Co. Ltd
  • CellCube
  • CellsX
  • Central Glass Co. Ltd.
  • CENS Materials Ltd.
  • CERQ
  • Ceylon Graphene Technologies (Pvt) Ltd
  • Cham Battery Technology
  • Chasm Advanced Materials Inc.
  • Chemix
  • Chengdu Baisige Technology Co. Ltd.
  • China Sodium-ion Times
  • Citrine Informatics
  • Clarios
  • Clim8
  • CMBlu Energy AG
  • Connexx Systems Corp
  • Conovate
  • Coreshell
  • Customcells
  • Cymbet
  • Daejoo Electronic Materials
  • Dalian Rongke Power
  • DFD
  • Dotz Nano
  • Dreamweaver International
  • Eatron Technologies
  • Ecellix
  • Echion Technologies
  • EcoPro BM
  • ElecJet
  • Elestor
  • Elegus Technologies
  • E-Magy
  • Energy Storage Industries
  • Enerpoly AB
  • Enfucell Oy
  • Enevate
  • EnPower Greentech
  • Enovix
  • Ensurge Micropower ASA
  • E-Zinc
  • Eos Energy
  • Enzinc
  • Eonix Energy
  • ESS Tech
  • EthonAI
  • EVE Energy Co. Ltd
  • Exencell New Energy
  • Factorial Energy
  • Faradion Limited
  • Farasis Energy
  • FDK Corporation
  • Feon Energy Inc.
  • FinDreams Battery Co. Ltd.
  • FlexEnergy LLC
  • Flow Aluminum Inc.
  • Flux XII
  • Forge Nano Inc.
  • Forsee Power
  • Front Edge Technology
  • Fuelium
  • Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd.
  • Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd.
  • Ganfeng Lithium
  • GDI
  • Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd.
  • Geyser Batteries Oy
  • General Motors (GM)
  • Global Graphene Group
  • Gnanomat S.L.
  • Gotion High Tech
  • GQenergy srl
  • Grafentek
  • Grafoid
  • Graphene Batteries AS
  • Great Power Energy
  • GRST
  • Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd. (Grepow)
  • Group14 Technologies Inc.
  • Guoke Tanmei New Materials
  • GUS Technology
  • H2 Inc.
  • Hansol Chemical
  • HE3DA Ltd.
  • Hexalayer LLC
  • High Performance Battery Holding AG
  • HiNa Battery Technologies Limited
  • Hirose Paper Mfg Co. Ltd.
  • HiT Nano
  • Hitachi Zosen Corporation
  • Horizontal Na Energy
  • HPQ Nano Silicon Powders Inc.
  • Hua Na New Materials
  • Hybrid Kinetic Group
  • HydraRedox Iberia S.L.
  • IBU-tec Advanced Materials AG
  • Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
  • Ilika plc
  • Indi Energy
  • INEM Technologies
  • Inna New Energy
  • Innolith
  • InnovationLab
  • Inobat
  • Intecells
  • Intellegens
  • Invinity Energy Systems
  • Ionblox Inc.
  • Ionic Materials
  • Ionic Mineral Technologies
  • Ion Storage Systems LLC
  • Iontra
  • I-Ten SA
  • Janaenergy Technology
  • Jenax Inc.
  • Jiana Energy
  • JIOS Aerogel
  • JNC Corporation
  • Johnson Energy Storage Inc.
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Jolt Energy Storage
  • JR Energy Solution
  • Kemiwatt
  • Kite Rise Technologies GmbH
  • KoreaGraph
  • Korid Energy / AVESS
  • Koura
  • Kusumoto Chemicals
  • Largo Inc.
  • Le System Co. Ltd
  • Lepu Sodium Power
  • LeydenJar Technologies
  • LG Energy Solutions
  • LiBest Inc.
  • Libode New Material
  • LiCAP Technologies Inc.
  • Li-Fun Technology
  • Li-Metal Corp
  • LiNa Energy
  • LIND Limited
  • Lionrock Batteries
  • LionVolt BV
  • Li-S Energy
  • LIVA Power Management Systems
  • Lucky Sodium Storage
  • Lyten Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Microvast
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Monolith AI
  • Moonwat
  • mPhase Technologies
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • NanoGraf Corporation
  • Nacoe Energy
  • nanoFlocell
  • Nanom
  • Nanomakers
  • Nano One Materials
  • NanoPow AS
  • Nanoramic Laboratories
  • Nanoresearch Inc.
  • Nanotech Energy Inc.
  • Natrium Energy
  • Natron Energy
  • Nawa Techonologies
  • NDB
  • NEC Corporation
  • NEI Corporation
  • Neo Battery Materials Ltd.
  • New Dominion Enterprises
  • Nexeon
  • NGK Insulators Ltd.
  • NIO Inc.
  • Nippon Chemicon
  • Nippon Electric Glass
  • Noco-noco
  • Noon Energy
  • Nordische Technologies
  • Novonix
  • Nuriplan Co. Ltd.
  • Nuvola Technology
  • Nuvvon
  • Nyobolt
  • OneD Battery Sciences
  • Our Next Energy (ONE)
  • Paraclete Energy
  • Paragonage
  • PEAK Energy
  • Piersica
  • Pinflow Energy Storage
  • PJP Eye Ltd.
  • Polarium
  • PolyJoule
  • PolyPlus Battery Company
  • Posco Chemical
  • PowerCo SE
  • prelonic technologies
  • Prieto Battery
  • Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd.
  • Prime Batteries Technology
  • Primus Power
  • Printed Energy Pty Ltd.
  • ProfMOF AS

