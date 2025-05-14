Waanee AI Selected For NVIDIA Inception Program To Accelerate Enterprise-Grade Conversational Intelligence

Wannee AI Logo

Waanee AI joins NVIDIA Inception to scale Gen AI-powered enterprise voice solutions, driving innovation in sales, support, and regulated industries

DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Waanee AI Inc., a fast-growing conversational intelligence platform redefining enterprise communication with Gen AI, has been officially selected to join the NVIDIA Inception Program - a prestigious accelerator initiative that nurtures cutting-edge startups in the artificial intelligence, data science, and deep learning space.This marks a major milestone in Waanee AI's journey to bring scalable, secure, and performance-driven AI solutions to contact centers and regulated industries globally.Transforming Enterprise Conversations with Advanced Gen AIWaanee AI's selection under the NVIDIA Inception Program validates its unique approach to conversational intelligence - combining multi-agent Gen AI architecture, native speech-to-text (STT) engines, domain-tuned LLMs, and automated voice workflows designed for sales, support, and internal enablement across enterprises.By joining the NVIDIA Inception Program, Waanee AI gains access to NVIDIA's unparalleled ecosystem of technology, expertise, and GTM support, enabling:Optimization of proprietary speech and audio models with GPU accelerationFine-tuning of foundation models and small language models (SLMs) for domain-specific enterprise useEarly access to NVIDIA frameworks and SDKs tailored for scalable AI deploymentsTechnical mentorship and co-marketing opportunities with NVIDIA's AI leadership teamStrategic Expansion into the U.S. and Regulated IndustriesWaanee AI has already achieved early product-market fit in Asia and is actively expanding across the United States, targeting key verticals including banking, insurance, automotive, and healthcare - industries where compliance, accuracy, and contextual automation are mission-critical.“Being selected by NVIDIA is not just an endorsement - it's a catalyst,” said Abhishek Kumar, CEO of Waanee AI Inc.“We're building intelligent systems that automate, empower, and measure enterprise conversations in real time. With NVIDIA's backing, we are now better positioned to scale rapidly across North America and serve the rigorous needs of regulated sectors with performance, privacy, and precision.”About Waanee AIFounded by a team of enterprise AI and CX experts, Waanee AI Inc. offers a next-gen conversational AI platform that powers voice bots, intelligent virtual assistants (IVA), post-call analytics, live agent assist, and knowledge AI - unified under its flagship product Owlexa . The platform supports omni-channel deployments and leverages a multi-agent Gen AI approach to deliver measurable ROI in sales, service, and support.With proven traction across mid-sized and large enterprises, Waanee AI is redefining customer and employee experience with AI that listens, understands, acts - and learns.About NVIDIA InceptionNVIDIA Inception is a global program designed to accelerate startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science. Members receive a custom set of benefits, including access to NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology, technical resources, co-marketing support, and opportunities to collaborate with industry-leading experts and investors.

