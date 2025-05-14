Nelly Don The Musical Movie Breaks The Record

Nelly Don the Musical Movie - Only In Theaters

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nelly Don, the Musical Movie, is stitched into Kansas City's history. On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 5:15 p.m., Glenwood Arts Theatre will celebrate a record-breaking milestone: the longest-running movie in Kansas City in over 39 years. Nelly Don the Musical Movie will surpass the 85-week run of The Gods Must Be Crazy, the prior recordholder from 1986.

This heartfelt celebration invites audiences to join the director and special guests for a lively evening of history, fashion, and entertainment! After the movie, guests will enjoy a Q&A session with filmmaker Terence O'Malley, a live performance by a cast member, and a fashion showcase of original Nelly Don dresses.

The festivities kick off just days after a special screening of the acclaimed documentary Nelly Don: A Stitch in Time on Saturday, May 17 - also created by O'Malley, a historian, attorney, and author who has passionately brought Nelly Donnelly's legacy to life on screen.

“It's a thrilling honor to host a film that has captured the hearts of Kansas City audiences for so many weeks,” said Brian Mossman, owner of Glenwood Arts Theatre.“This record-breaking moment reminds us of the power of storytelling - and how much our community values inspiring, beautifully made independent films.”

"I am incredibly grateful to Kansas City audiences for embracing Nelly Don's story, attending the shows, and sharing it with their friends," said Terence O'Malley. "Most independent films are lucky to run for two weeks - this extraordinary response shows the deep pride and appreciation for a woman who revolutionized fashion and empowered countless women across America."

O'Malley encourages audiences outside Kansas City to find creative venues to screen Nelly Don the Musical Movie - including museums, libraries, and colleges - to continue spreading the story of this pioneering American entrepreneur who changed how women looked, felt, and lived.

Nelly Don the Musical Movie is a true story about Nelly Don, a trailblazer who ignited a fashion revolution in the early 1900s to become a global sensation. Yet on the coattails of her success, drama ensues from an abusive husband and affair with a US Senator, to the fake adoption of her biological son, and her mobster-linked abduction. History comes alive with music, propelling the sensational story of her meteoric rise to fame in the fashion industry. Her company factories were in the Kansas City region and sold 75 million dresses globally.

SPECIAL EVENT DETAILS

Stitch in Time Documentary showing – May 17 at 1 pm

Record-breaking feature film showing – Nelly Don the Musical Movie

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 5:15 p.m. screening

Location: Glenwood Arts Theatre, 3707 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS – 95TH & Mission RanchMart

Show Ticket includes Celebration After the Show:

.Nelly Don the Musical Movie Screening

.Recognition of the Record-Breaking Milestone

.Q&A with Terence O'Malley

.Live Performance by an Actor from the film

.Nelly Don Vintage Dress Showcase

.Autographed books about Nelly Don

.Big theater experience

TICKETS: Available at the Glenwood Arts Theatre box office or online at

About Terence O'Malley

Terence O'Malley is a celebrated Kansas City author, musician, and documentary filmmaker renowned for his deep commitment to historical preservation through compelling storytelling. With a portfolio spanning successful books and documentaries, O'Malley's passion for his great aunt Nelly Don's legacy has fueled his artistic journey, culminating in the creation of Nelly Don the Musical Movie.

Visit for movie showings or to learn more.

About Glenwood Arts Theatre

Glenwood Arts Theatre, operated by Brian and Ben Mossman, has been a cornerstone of Kansas City's independent film community for decades. The twin brothers have been championing independent, foreign, and classic cinema in the area since the 1980s, cultivating a beloved space for moviegoers who appreciate films that entertain, inspire, and spark conversation. Located in Overland Park, Kansas, Glenwood Arts offers a nostalgic moviegoing experience with a heartfelt commitment to storytelling and community. Today, the Mossmans continue to celebrate cinematic artistry while nurturing the next generation of independent film lovers.

Stacey McBride

McBride Media & Marketing

+1 816-305-6514

