HM Amit Shah Lauds Security Forces For Eliminating 31 Maoists

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, May 14 (IANS) Lauding heroic efforts of security forces in eliminating 31 Maoists at Karregutta hills, Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said security forces have achieved a historic milestone in the fight against Maoism by eliminating notorious Maoists in the biggest operation to date.

HM Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating Maoism, assuring that India is on track to becoming Maoist-free by March 31, 2026.

On his X handle, the Home Minister wrote that the encounter took place on Kurraguttalu Hill, located on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, which was previously a stronghold for major Naxal organisations, including PLGA Battalion 1, DKSZC, TSC, and CRC. The site was a hub for Naxal training, strategy formulation, and weapon development.

Following the operation, the Indian tricolour now flies over the mountain that was once under the control of insurgents, he wrote.

“I congratulate our CRPF, STF and DRG soldiers who faced the Naxalites with their bravery and courage even in bad weather and inaccessible mountainous areas. The whole country is proud of you. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are determined to root out Naxalism. I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by 31 March 2026,” wrote HM Amit Shah.

On Wednesday, security forces said that the extensive operation lasting nearly a month in the rugged terrain of Karregutta Hills in Bijapur district. The mission resulted in the elimination of 31 Maoists, comprising 17 women and 14 men, an official said.

Authorities confirmed that all bodies have been recovered, and soldiers have returned safely.

During the encounter, 18 security personnel sustained injuries, including eight who were hurt in IED blasts, officials further said.

Fortunately, all injured personnel are in stable condition. Swift medical evacuations ensured that they were airlifted and admitted to hospitals for treatment without delay.

The scale of the operation was unprecedented, involving approximately 10,000 personnel from various law enforcement agencies.

Forces from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), state police units, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite Cobra unit participated in the coordinated mission.

Additionally, Telangana Police played a key role in supporting the operation, said the officials on Wednesday during a press conference.

The government continues its push to eliminate Naxal insurgency from the country, with officials emphasising the importance of sustained efforts in the coming months.

The operation underscores the commitment to restoring peace and security in affected regions.