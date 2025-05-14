Opal Capital Strengthens Leadership And Investment Team With Three Key Hires

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opal Capital is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership and investment teams with the addition of three seasoned professionals: Wayne Wicker, CFA, who joins as President; Jim Reed, CAIA, who has been named Head of Investor Relations and Business Development; and Yang Liu, CFA, who is appointed as Portfolio Manager.

"These are critical additions as we position Opal for continued growth," said Austin Graff, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Opal Capital. "Wayne, Jim, and Yang each bring deep expertise and leadership that align perfectly with our mission to deliver institutional-grade investment management in a simplified, accessible way to our clients."

Wayne Wicker, CFA, has joined as President, bringing over 40 years of investment experience. Most recently CIO at MissionSquare Retirement, Wayne oversaw more than $76 billion in assets and led a 36-person investment team. At Opal, he will help shape the firm's strategic direction and serve as a senior leader across the platform.

Jim Reed, CAIA, joins as the Head of Investor Relations and Business Development, leading platform expansion and client engagement across Opal's ETF and OCIO offerings. Jim brings a strong background in distribution strategy from firms like Lazard, Eaton Vance, and Strive Asset Management.

Yang Liu, CFA, steps in as Portfolio Manager, focusing on enhancing investment processes and developing new products. With experience in managing systematic and multi-asset portfolios at J.P. Morgan and MissionSquare, Yang will take primary responsibility for strengthening Opal's OCIO platform.

These key hires represent a significant step in Opal Capital's commitment to building a world-class team and enhancing its impact across the advisory landscape.

About Opal Capital

Opal Capital is an investment management firm dedicated to building long-term wealth through a focused portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying companies. Specializing in OCIO and asset management services, we offer innovative investment strategies that drive financial growth and stability.

Our approach is rooted in discipline, forward-thinking analysis, and a commitment to delivering lasting value. We partner with clients to navigate market complexities, ensuring their investments align with long-term financial goals. To learn more about our investment philosophy and services, visit .

