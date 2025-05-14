Armada, Second Front, And Microsoft Partner To Power Mission-Critical Applications At The Edge

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada, Second Front, and Microsoft today announced the successful deployment of Second Front's Frontier platform on Microsoft Azure Local, hosted within an Armada Galleon modular data center. This milestone underscores a significant advancement in delivering on the promise of 'build once, deploy and operate anywhere' DevSecOps-extending from hyperscale cloud environments to the tactical edge.

As military operations grow more reliant on rapid, secure access to information and technology, this collaboration enables mission-critical applications previously unavailable in austere environments. Capabilities such as sensor fusion, information operations, and operational planning can now be executed securely and efficiently at the edge. Among the deployed applications was a Second Front customer application supporting military planning efforts worldwide.

"Armada is proud to partner with Second Front and Microsoft to make secure computing at the edge a reality in the world's most contested environments. Through this partnership, we are providing new connectivity and communications capabilities that have not existed before, ensuring that warfighters have real-time access to the data and information they need to make decisions and support the mission," said Pradeep Nair, Founding Chief Technology Officer.

Armada's Galleons redefine edge computing for the modern battlespace by integrating high-performance compute and resilient connectivity into a rugged, mobile, and modular platform. Engineered for real-time decision-making at the tactical edge, Galleons ensure mission continuity in austere and disconnected environments, delivering critical capabilities directly to the warfighter.

"Second Front's mission is to strengthen global security by accelerating access to emerging technologies," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO at Second Front. "Our customers have mission owners that require them to be deployed in nontraditional environments and this partnership enables us to provide a scalable path to meet that need."

2F Frontier enables application owners to develop, test, and deploy at the edge, extending traditional DevSecOps processes while optimizing for latency, security, and scalability. Developers are able to build and deploy compliant applications that meet strict regulatory standards.

"Microsoft is proud to provide the technology stack that brings together these two innovative and complementary solutions," said Leigh Madden, Vice President, National Security at Microsoft. "Azure Local is a cornerstone of Microsoft's hybrid cloud approach for national security, extending essential Azure capabilities directly to the edge. This partnership empowers warfighters with secure, low-latency access to the tools they need to succeed in complex, distributed environments."

About Armada

Armada is a full-stack edge infrastructure company delivering compute, storage, connectivity, and AI/ML capabilities to the most remote and rugged industrial environments on Earth. From energy to defense, Armada enables organizations to operate at the edge-without compromise.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Armada

