Mason Investment Advisory Services Recognized On Barron's 2025 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams List

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (Mason), a Reston, VA-based registered investment advisory and financial planning firm, is proud to announce its continued recognition by Barron's, earning a spot on the 2025 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams ranking. Mason has now been recognized multiple times on this prestigious list, reinforcing the firm's longstanding commitment to excellence in institutional consulting. The ranking was based on data for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2024 and awarded on May 12, 2025.

Mason ranked #25 in this year's list, which highlights advisory firms that demonstrate a strong institutional focus and deliver outstanding service to foundations, endowments, and other mission-driven organizations.

Notably, the top 25 on Barron's list is largely composed of national wirehouse brokerage teams, making Mason's inclusion especially significant. Mason is one of only four independent or smaller firms to rank in the top 25 this year-underscoring its uncommon independence in a field typically dominated by large institutions. With no proprietary products, Mason maintains a client-first approach that reflects the objectivity and transparency valued by mission-driven institutions.

"We're honored to be recognized once again as one of Barron's top institutional consulting teams," said Allie Gormier, CFP®, President – Institutional Division, and Senior Investment Consultant of Mason. "This recognition reflects the dedication, integrity, and deep expertise of our entire team. Our work with mission-driven institutions continues to be the heart of our firm's identity, and we are proud to be acknowledged for it."

Barron's rankings, now in their tenth year, are developed through a rigorous process that includes a comprehensive survey, verification with regulatory databases, and a detailed formula evaluating three primary categories: assets under advisement, revenue, and quality of practice -each with multiple sub-calculations. These rankings aim to provide both a benchmark for the wealth management industry and a useful tool for investors seeking top-tier financial guidance. For more information about the rankings and how they are compiled, please see the following link .

About Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. is an investment advisory firm registered with the SEC and is a privately owned firm with a national scope. Mason is devoted to comprehensive investment management and consulting for endowments, foundations and other institutional portfolios and financial planning and wealth management for individuals. As of 3/31/25, Mason managed $13.3B in institutional and private client assets nationwide. Mason was founded in 1982 in the Washington, DC area.

Disclosures

For additional information about industry awards, rankings, and methodologies used by ranking authorities. please see . Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Mason nor its investment professionals paid to participate in the award or ranking. The awards or rankings are based upon specific criteria and methodology and are not related to the quality of investment advice provided by the firm or its investment professionals.

SOURCE Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.

