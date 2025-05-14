Flex Launches Petition To Expand HSA/FSA Eligibility Across Women's Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Women's Health Month, Flex , the leading HSA/FSA payment solution for health and wellness brands, has launched a petition urging the IRS and U.S. Department of the Treasury to expand HSA/FSA eligibility across a broader range of essential women's health products and services.

While the CARES Act of 2020 marked a meaningful milestone by making menstrual care products eligible for tax-free reimbursement, many other vital women's health needs remain excluded. For example, products to reduce or alleviate symptoms of menopause related to sexual function and pelvic floor often require Letters of Medical Necessity (LMN). The same is true for doula services and lactation consultants.

“There is too much friction to use your HSA/FSA funds on essential women's health products services,” said Sam O'Keefe, Co-Founder and CEO of Flex.“It's time we align healthcare benefits with modern women's health needs.”

Paving the way for Women's Health

Flex's petition calls for eligibility expansion to include medically recommended-but currently uncovered-items such as lactation support products, pelvic floor trainers, fertility support services, and postnatal supplements. These products and services play a crucial role in prevention, recovery, and overall well-being, yet millions of women are forced to pay out-of-pocket due to outdated policies.

The petition is supported by over 20 leading women's health brands-including Embr , LOLA , Daye , Bodily , Pumpin Pal , Lumen , Ingrid & Isabel and others-who are advocating for better access to the tools and treatments that empower women throughout every stage of life.

Flex encourages consumers, healthcare professionals, and mission-aligned businesses to sign the petition and support broader access to tax-free healthcare dollars for women across the country.

Flex enables health and wellness brands to accept HSA/FSA payments seamlessly. By unlocking access to over $150 billion in annual tax-free health spending, Flex helps merchants drive new revenue, increase cart sizes, and improve customer retention. Through its marketplace, eligibility tools, and telehealth services for Letters of Medical Necessity, Flex is reimagining how consumers use their health benefits-and advocating for broader, more inclusive coverage. Get started: .

