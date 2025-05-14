Soliant Health Launches 2025 Most Beautiful Hospitals Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Program Celebrating Exceptional Healing Environments Now Accepting Nominations Through June 16

ATLANTA, GA., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soliant Health, a leading healthcare and education staffing provider, has officially opened nominations for its prestigious 2025 Most Beautiful Hospitals contest. The program recognizes 20 U.S. hospitals that excel in creating environments where healing flourishes through thoughtful design, compassionate care, and community connection.

From today through June 16, patients, healthcare professionals, and community members nationwide are invited to nominate deserving hospitals. The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 donation to its foundation, courtesy of Soliant Health.

“True beauty in healthcare extends far beyond architectural aesthetics-it encompasses the entire healing experience,” said David Alexander, CEO of Soliant Health.“This contest celebrates hospitals that thoughtfully design spaces where patients feel comforted, staff feel inspired, and communities feel proud. We've recognized more than 200 outstanding facilities since starting this program in 2009, and we're excited to discover the most beautiful hospitals for this year.”

The Most Beautiful Hospitals contest recognizes standout hospitals that exemplify what it means to be beautiful inside and out. From state-of-the-art facilities to deeply dedicated staff, the chosen hospitals will reflect the full spectrum of what makes a hospital environment welcoming and restorative.

Following the nomination period ending June 16, public voting will open from June 23 through July 25, allowing communities across America to support their local hospitals. The 20 winning facilities will be announced on August 1, 2025.

About Soliant Health

Soliant is a leader in human capital solutions within the education and healthcare sectors. It operates offices in Atlanta, Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston, San Diego, and Greenville. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with healthcare providers in the education, nursing, and pharmacy segments, primarily on a temporary basis. For more information, visit soliant.com .

