Grand View Research Forecasts $382.66 Billion Revenue Opportunity In HVAC Systems Market By 2030

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC systems market size is expected to reach USD 382.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising adoption of energy-efficient and renewable energy products is anticipated to be a significant driving factor for HVAC demand. Demand for eco-friendly systems, and advanced technology usage in products including software and automation, are a few key factors contributing to the industry's success. The growing usage of ACs in homes, as well as offices, has favored the HVAC industry over the years. To further boost this demand, rising incomes and standard of living in several emerging economies have also driven business profitability in recent years.

The growing popularity of ductless HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) is also gaining traction and will create avenues for market growth over the mid-term. Installing ACs in buildings without ducts is an impossible task and this is where ductless systems come to save the day. These compact units can be installed almost anywhere devoid of ducts. Apart from new product development energy-efficient and tech-savvy products are also carving a niche for themselves in the market. For instance, products that work on geothermal technologies or renewable energy sources are helping consumers cut energy costs while benefitting OEMs meet sustainability targets.

Apart from efficiency, technology is also making this a lucrative market. Building automation systems are popular among contractors and architects. Therefore, the demand for Building Automation Systems (BAS) is gaining traction, as such creating avenues for the market. Further, ACs are no longer operated manually but can be controlled remotely with a smartphone, PC, or tablet. This functionality and smart feature is also emerging as a popular trend in the market creating revenue streams for manufacturers.

HVAC Systems Market Report Highlights:



Based on equipment, the heat pump equipment segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 38.5% in 2024. The demand for heat pumps is experiencing a notable surge driven by a growing emphasis on energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and a shift toward renewable heating solutions.

The demand for air purifiers is witnessing a robust increase as concerns about indoor air quality and respiratory health grow worldwide. Driven by factors such as rising pollution levels, allergens, and the ongoing awareness of airborne viruses, consumers and businesses are increasingly investing in air purification technologies.

Based on end-use, the residential segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 39.71% in 2024. Increasing multi-family and individual homeowners is creating avenues for the residential HVAC segment. The Asia Pacific HVAC systems market accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.8% in 2024. Factors such as improving economic conditions, rapid industrialization, and commercialization are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

HVAC Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global HVAC systems market on the basis of on equipment, end-use, and region:

HVAC Systems Market - Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Heat Pump

Furnace

Unitary Heaters

Boilers

Air Purifier

Dehumidifier

Air Handling Units

Ventilation Fans

Air Conditioning

Chillers

Cooling Towers Others

HVAC Systems Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



Residential

Commercial Industrial

HVAC Systems Market - Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Latvia

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea

Australia

Central & South America



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia South Africa

List of Key Players in the HVAC Systems Market



Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Fujitsu

Haier Group

Havells India Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rheem Manufacturing Company

SAMSUNG Trane

