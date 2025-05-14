Calibre One Welcomes Evan Fishel As Partner To Further Expand Life Sciences Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout his career, Evan has worked extensively across a broad range of subsectors including biotherapeutics, medical devices, diagnostics and personalized medicine, instrumentation, and healthcare IT. He has successfully completed board, CEO, and C-suite searches, as well as key Vice President and leadership roles across R&D, clinical development, regulatory affairs, medical affairs, technical operations, business development, finance, and commercial functions.

Evan's search work spans the full spectrum of the life sciences ecosystem-from early-stage, venture-backed startups to large, publicly traded global organizations. He is known for his consultative, collaborative approach and his ability to align leadership strategy with innovation in fast-moving sectors.

"Evan's track record in life sciences is exceptional, both in terms of breadth and depth," said Tom Barnes, Managing Partner at Calibre One. "His client-focused approach and deep knowledge of the industry make him a powerful addition to our team, and we're thrilled to welcome him as a Partner."

Prior to joining Calibre One, Evan held senior roles at top-tier executive search firms serving life sciences clients globally. He earned his B.A. in English from the University of Michigan and is known for his strong relationships, thoughtful leadership counsel, and commitment to advancing the missions of the clients he serves. He lives in the Oakland Hills with his wife and two sons, and they stay active in their local community through a variety of events for Scouting America.

