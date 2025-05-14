Union Home Mortgage Joins ARIVE Platform

Union Home Mortgage is expanding broker access and streamlining the lending experience through their partnership with ARIVE.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio and SAN RAMON, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today their partnership with ARIVE, the leading loan-origination platform purpose-built for independent mortgage professionals.

With ARIVE, Union Home Mortgage brokers will be able to originate from anywhere with ease and deliver for clients with confidence. In the ARIVE platform, brokers can issue pre-approvals, manage leads, access products and pricing, and more. This partnership will also connect Union Home Mortgage to a vast network of users and loan officers who source mortgage offers from multiple wholesale lenders.

"We are so excited to be part of the ARIVE platform," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "Our commitment to our broker partners is important to us, and partnering with the ARIVE platform will take Union Home to the next level in providing an all-in-one, world-class experience."

Brokers who choose Union Home Mortgage can look forward to a variety of standout features, such as quick lock pricing for fast moving markets; fast and easy closings with early wires and no funding authorizations; direct access to underwriters and management; better servicing with varied payment options and net-funded escrows for refinance transactions; and greater access for all with IncomeGenius support, expanded credit scores, and buydown options.

"ARIVE has seen explosive growth in the last two years, and Union Home's TPO Channel has as well," said Matt Langley, Vice President of TPO Business Development at Union Home Mortgage. "Working with ARIVE is a great opportunity for us to share our passion with the most enthusiastic group of tech users in the mortgage space. Union Home's personal service is a fantastic match with ARIVE's all-in-one cutting-edge technology."

"We're thrilled to welcome Union Home Mortgage to the ARIVE platform. Their commitment to delivering fast, efficient closings and direct access to underwriters aligns perfectly with our mission to empower independent originators. This partnership provides even more options to brokers through a diverse set of loan products and strong operational support," said Harish Tejwani, CEO of ARIVE. "In addition to their impressive offerings, Union Home Mortgage brings a values-driven culture and a strong focus on professional development that enhances our growing network."

Brokers approved by Union Home Mortgage will immediately be able to access products and pricing within the ARIVE platform.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and a Ten-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace.

About ARIVE

Arive, LLC (ARIVE) provides the industry's first full-stack loan origination platform and wholesale marketplace for mortgage brokers and non-delegated correspondent lenders. ARIVE is supported by multiple top-tier lenders and industry leaders and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wizni, Inc., an independent provider of creative origination solutions to top-tier lenders and financial institutions. To learn more, visit or contact our team at [email protected] .

