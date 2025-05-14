Massage Therapy Shown To Support Mental Health: New Research Highlights

MENAFN - PR Newswire)This 2024 comprehensive systematic reviewanalyzed 34 high-quality studies to assess the effectiveness of manual therapy modalities-particularly massage therapy-in alleviating anxiety symptoms. Notably, 83% of the massage-focused studies (15 out of 18) reported statistically significant reductions in anxiety levels. The review concluded that various forms of manual therapy, including massage, consistently decrease anxiety intensity. These findings provide strong support for including massage therapy as a reliable, evidence-based approach for managing anxiety.

Traditional Thai Massage (TTM) for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

A randomized controlled trial2 examined the effects of traditional Thai massage (TTM) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressant medication in individuals diagnosed with major depressive disorder. Forty-eight participants undergoing standard antidepressant treatment were randomized to either an eight-week TTM program (90-minute sessions twice weekly) or a control group that maintained usual activities. The results demonstrated a significant reduction in depression severity for the TTM group, compared to the control group. The study concluded that TTM, when used alongside standard medication can improve depression outcomes and quality of life.

Effect of Aromatherapy Massage on Depression and Anxiety in Elderly Adults

Another study explored the effects of aromatherapy massage3-using lavender, chamomile, and rosemary essential oils-on anxiety and depression in elderly adults residing in nursing homes. Participants who received regular 20-minute aromatherapy massages three times per week experienced significant reductions in both anxiety levels and depression scores. The findings highlight the therapeutic potential of massage therapy, combined with essential oils, in improving mental health outcomes for elderly residents in institutional care settings.

"This new research reinforces what many in our profession have long observed-massage therapy can play an important role in supporting mental well-being. Whether helping to ease anxiety or complementing treatment for depression, massage offers a therapeutic touch that supports both body and mind," said Cindy E. Farrar, AMTA National President.

Massage Therapy's Vital Role in Mental Health Care

As mental health challenges continue to rise, AMTA remains committed to advancing research and raising awareness of massage therapy's vital role in mental health care. These new findings reaffirm the positive impact of massage therapy in reducing anxiety and depression symptoms across diverse populations. AMTA encourages healthcare providers, policymakers, and the public to consider massage therapy as a valuable, evidence-based addition to integrative mental health strategies.

