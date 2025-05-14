Thinkster Launches Patented AI Coach--A Non-Hallucinating, Explainable Learning System Redefining What Scalable Tutoring Can Be

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Thinkster's platform is the first I've seen that combines learning personalization with auditability at scale," said Vic Vuchic, Senior Policy Advisor at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "This isn't just AI for AI's sake-it's AI built to improve equity, access, and actual student outcomes."

See below to see a quick demo of the AI Coach.

In a $300B global tutoring market flooded with LLM-based tools prone to hallucination and black-box behavior, Thinkster introduces a new standard: a pedagogically grounded, statistically modeled AI that learns with-and from-the student. Designed to adapt in real time, the AI Coach delivers personalized learning experiences that are explainable, data-driven, and guaranteed to drive conceptual mastery.

"There's a difference between answering questions and accelerating learning," said Raj Valli, Founder & CEO of Thinkster. "We've built a system that knows where a student is, predicts what they should learn next, and delivers instruction that improves outcomes-not just engagement."

An Intelligence Engine, Not Just Another Chatbot

At the core of Thinkster's platform is Prediqt, a patented AI engine that combines two research-backed models:



A temporal model that tracks real-time behavior-like guessing or hesitancy - while a student interacts with adaptive content. A static model that builds a longitudinal map of concept mastery across subjects.

Together, they generate a live knowledge graph-a constantly updating model of what the student knows, how they learn, and what comes next. This allows the AI Coach to generate new questions and interventions that meet the learner exactly where they are.

Engineered for Accuracy, Not Approximation

Unlike LLM-based tutors that generalize, Thinkster's patented system personalizes. Its first patent enables generation of questions based on a student's current learning state. The second tracks how that learning state changes over time-across sessions, not just within one.

This pairing allows for true personalization, grounded in data and explainable by design-not guesswork.

Every interaction-every question, every hint, every learning prompt-is auditable. Teachers and parents can see not only what was recommended, but why. The system offers transparent progress tracking, aligned with pedagogical objectives and works across subjects, grades, and languages.

Thinkster's AI Coach supports voice and chat in English, Spanish, Hindi, German, and more. Its Socratic design guides students to reflect, reason, and explain-not just answer.

Early pilots show that the AI Coach can:



Accelerate student mastery through adaptive pacing and precision.

Reduce reliance on human tutor variability while maintaining instructional quality. Provide educators with meaningful insights-not just scores, but reasoning patterns and behavioral trends.

"This isn't just AI for tutoring-it's AI for learning," said Valli. "And it's built for the kind of measurable, scalable impact that education systems need today."

If you're interested in trying out Prediqt in your school district or tutoring center, please reach out to us at [email protected] . We'd love to explore how Thinkster can support your learning goals.

About Thinkster

Thinkster is an EdTech company reimagining personalized learning through AI. Its patented Prediqt engine powers explainable, adaptive tutoring systems designed to scale with precision-grounded in pedagogy, informed by behavior, and built to deliver real-world results. Learn more at .

