Fresh Express® Builds On Its Bold Express Yourself Campaign With Star-Studded Lineup Of Culinary Creators And Dietitians

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Fresh Express, we believe salads are more than just meals-they're a vibrant canvas for creativity and self-expression," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing at Fresh Express. "Partnering with top-tier talent enables us to highlight the versatility of our products while connecting with consumers through authentic, inspiring storytelling that encourages them to explore and share their own unique salad creations."

Harnessing the Power of Social Media to Influence Healthy Choices

This initiative reflects Fresh Express's continued focus on engaging Millennial and Gen Z consumers through fresh, multi-platform content that champions individuality, wellness, and culinary creativity.

Recent data shows over 70% of produce shoppers use platforms like Facebook and YouTube, while more than half also engage on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Pinterest. Among adults under 30, video-forward content is especially influential-making social media an essential channel for inspiring food choices and healthy habits.

Influencers Elevate Salad Creativity

Tiffani Thiessen, actress, cookbook author and mom, will anchor the campaign along with Nick DiGiovanni, the celebrated celebrity chef and social media sensation known for his innovative culinary twists. Together, they'll demonstrate the versatility and flavor potential of Fresh Express salads through inspiring, multi-post series across Instagram and TikTok.

"Balancing motherhood, work, and healthy eating isn't always easy, but Fresh Express salads make it feel effortless," said Tiffani Thiessen. "They're so fresh, flavorful, and versatile-I'm excited to share how I sneak extra veggies onto my family's plates without any complaints!"

Chef Nick DiGiovanni added, "Fresh Express has totally changed my salad game – I'm excited to share easy hacks and adventurous recipes that prove salads can be anything but boring."

Dietitian Duo Drives Nutritious Innovation

Complementing the chefs, registered dietitians Kylie Sakaida and Steph Grasso will spotlight the nutritional benefits and healthful innovations made possible by Fresh Express. Their approachable, informative content resonates with health-conscious fans seeking delicious, nutritious meal solutions.

"I love showing my followers how approachable healthy eating can be, and Fresh Express salads makes that effortless," said New York Times bestselling author Kylie Sakaida. "These salads are fresh, flavorful, and incredibly easy to personalize, so I'm excited to share some delicious recipes I have in store!"

"I'm all about making nutritious food fun," said registered dietitian Steph Grasso. "With Fresh Express, I can inspire my followers to create balanced, nutrient-packed meals that are both flavorful and expressive."

Introducing the "Fresh Expressionists"

Additionally, Fresh Express is unveiling the "Fresh Expressionists," a dynamic group of culinary creators including Jenny Martinez (@happybelliesbyjenny ), Ronnie Woo (@ronniecwoo ), Nicole Keshishian (@kalejunkie ), Toni Chapman (@themoodyfoody ), Kevin Curry (@fitmencook ), and Alia and Radwa Elkaffas (@fooddolls ). This diverse team of chefs will further amplify the campaign through engaging recipe content, challenges, and interactive culinary inspiration. Each influencer's content will ladder back up to the "Express Yourself" platform that is designed to resonate with Millennials and Gen Z consumers, encouraging them to view salads as a canvas for creativity. Given that adults under 30 are averaging five social media platforms and show a strong preference for video-centric content, Fresh Express's strategy includes a robust digital presence featuring engaging recipes, interactive challenges, and user-generated content

Building a Movement Around Mealtime Creativity

Through this multi-channel effort, Fresh Express invites fans to share their own salad creations, moments of inspiration, and expressions of flavor using campaign hashtags and social engagement. It's a call to action to reimagine what salad can be-and to make mealtime a moment of expression.

As Fresh Express ushers in this exciting new chapter, the brand remains committed to freshness, flavor, and inspiring a new generation of salad lovers. With this bold new chapter, Fresh Express is refreshed, reimagined, and ready to reassert its category leadership in an exciting, modern way. For more information about the brand, visit and follow Fresh Express on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube and X .

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit .

