25Th Global Family Office Investment Summit In Dubai Co-Hosted By Anthony Ritossa And Lives Amplified Global Institution Of World Leaders Celebrates A Decade Of Impact And Innovation

"The Summit Series has evolved into a thriving global community and this was our most significant and impactful gathering to date. We've created a space where extraordinary ideas are funded and scaled as the result of meaningful in-person connections," said Anthony Ritossa.

Global Partnerships

Held in partnership with Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Al Ali Holdings, and Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders , chaired by Dr. Steven V. Melnik, the event showcased Dubai as a global hub of opportunity, building on the momentum from the 24th Summit in Miami and the symbolic Miami-Dubai Sister City Agreement.

"By collaborating with the Global Family Office Summit Series, we're empowering visionary leaders to develop initiatives that create lasting impact," said Dr. Melnik. "Together, we're unlocking capital, partnerships, and strategic pathways to make a real difference."

Visionary Voices, Critical Topics



The Summit agenda showcased a dynamic lineup of high-level discussions spanning blockchain, artificial intelligence, digital assets, healthcare innovation, venture capital, and next-generation family business leadership.

A standout keynote was delivered by Alan Smithson, Author of 2030: A Blueprint for Humanity's Exponential Leap and Founder of Unlimited Awesome, who explored the accelerating pace of technological change and the power of exponential thinking in shaping the future of investment.

Khalid Al Zayani , Honorary Chairman, Al Zayani Investments, offered an inspiring keynote on the enduring success of family enterprises. As a globally respected business leader, his insights on aligning progressive strategies with deep-rooted family values underscored the importance of legacy, innovation, and social responsibility.

Another major highlight was a Fireside Chat with H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Khalifa , who captivated the audience with her thoughtful reflections on women's leadership, empowerment, and global influence.

Praise from Leading Summit Attendees

"Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders is dedicated to empowering influential changemakers, visionaries, and leaders by facilitating the development of impactful initiatives, access to capital, strategic partnerships, new markets, governments and government contracts. By collaborating with the Global Family Office Summit Series, we are furthering our mission by bringing together visionary leaders to create lasting impact," said Dr. Steven Melnik , Chairman of Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders.

"When a conference becomes like a gathering of good friends who feel like family, you have found the right people," said Alan Smithson , Founder of Unlimited Awesome. "By the year 2030, the world will have undergone five decades' worth of transformation in just five years. Exponential advancements in artificial intelligence, immersive computing, decentralized finance, and biotechnology are redefining the way we live, work, and invest. Unlimited Awesome is building the next generation of innovators and change-makers."

"I was honored to be part of this year's Global Family Office Investment Summit. With over 10 years of experience chairing multimillion-dollar companies across various sectors, I find this summit a powerful space for meaningful exchange. Each year brings new insights and valuable relationships that we cherish and continue to grow. We look forward to learning, evolving, and witnessing the progress being made across the world," said HH Sheikha Jawaher Khalifa Alkhalifa, Chairperson, Green Aventurine Holding & Nfinity8 Group Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"The UAE's success is built on the legacy of its great leaders, who have always prioritized safety, unity, and progress. As someone deeply engaged in global philanthropy, sustainability, and women's empowerment, I am continuously inspired by the UAE's ability to create an environment where businesses, entrepreneurs, and changemakers can flourish without barriers. I greatly enjoyed the Summit discussions, said Claudia Pinto , Head of Philanthropy & Sustainability Advisor to H.H. Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Global Family Office Summit is truly a landmark moment. From Wall Street to London Real, I've seen firsthand how innovation in finance, media, and technology transforms the world and nowhere is that spirit of transformation more alive than at this Summit. The extraordinary gathering of global leaders, investors, and visionaries offered a rare and powerful opportunity to shape the future. It was an honor to be part of such a dynamic event that champions innovation, connection, and impact on a global scale," said Brian Rose , Founder & Host of London Real.

"The Global Family Office Summit is one of the rare places where real conversations happen - conversations that blend purpose, capital, and legacy. As an advisor, investment banker and media host, I get to hear how families are thinking - not just about what to invest in, but why it matters. Every time I leave, I carry stories and strategies that reshape how I approach both business and impact," said Keith Koo , Founder & Host of Silicon Valley Insider Media and Vice President, US Capital Global.

"It was a pleasure to take part in a panel discussion entitled 'Spotlight on Iconic Global Family Office Investors' at the Summit. The engaging discussion focused on how managing extraordinary wealth presents unique and specialized challenges and included insights from family office leaders who shared their winning company philosophy and investment strategies for 2025 and beyond. The session emphasized the UAE's ambitious vision to become a global digital economy leader, highlighting the pivotal role of family businesses in this transformation. Through the launch of several specialized programs, the UAE is empowering family enterprises to embrace digital innovation, enhance competitiveness, and contribute to national economic growth. Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the goal is to ensure the long-term sustainability of family businesses enabling them to thrive for over a century," said Maher Al Kaabi , advisor to Group Chairman and Independent Board Member, Alserkal Group of Companies and Member of UAE Circular Economy Committee Member.

"It was an honor to speak at the 25th Global Family Office Investment Summit about sustainability in family businesses, which represents an area where the UAE has best practices by leading by example to put family offices in its strategy map to strengthen the local economy. Thanks to Claudia Pinto for her insights on smart cities and to the Romanian community for spotlighting women's leadership. I am grateful to Mohammed Al Ali and Anthony Ritossa for hosting this powerful gathering of global family offices," said Ahmed Al Mahmood , Strategic Planning Advisor and Government Assessor, Dubai Quality Group.

"The 25th Global Family Office Investment Summit in collaboration with Lives Amplified in Dubai was an unforgettable and impactful edition that was full of meaningful conversations, visionary leaders, and shared commitments to shaping a better future through impact-driven investment and philanthropy," said Dr. Billy Issa , Visionary founder & host, Africa Economic Forum.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to four esteemed recipients: H.H. Shaikha Jawaher Al Khalifa; Ahmed Alnaqbi , Group CEO at Ali Mousa Holding; Brian Rose , Founder and CEO of London Real; and George Atallah , Founder and Chairman of the Board of Bethram Holdings.

Previous Lifetime Achievement Award recipients also attended, including: Khalid Al Zayani, Honorary Chairman of Alzayani Investments ; Yassin Al Suroor , Founder & CEO at A'amal Group; Maher Al Kaabi , Advisor to Group Chairman & Independent Board Member, Alserkal Group of Companies, Member, UAE Circular Economy Council; and HADI AL ALAWI , Chairman of Al Hayat Group.

