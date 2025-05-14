Telespecialists Achieves Perfect NCQA Reaccreditation Score, Setting New Standard In Telemedicine Excellence

Accomplishment highlights the company's commitment to quality, excellence in credentialing, and ongoing advancements in patient care

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, the premier leader in TeleStroke, TeleNeurology, and TelePsychiatry solutions, has achieved a perfect score on its National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) reaccreditation survey, with zero findings across more than 60 physician files reviewed. This exceptional achievement, marking the second consecutive year of accreditation, demonstrates the organization's unrivaled commitment to excellence in physician credentialing and quality patient care.

NCQA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality through rigorous standards, accreditation, and performance measurement. The NCQA survey is a critical evaluation process that ensures healthcare organizations meet industry benchmarks, comply with state and federal regulations, and adhere to evidence-based best practices. Achieving this accreditation strengthens TeleSpecialists' ability to maintain and provide high-quality care to their 400+ partners and over 28,000 monthly patients.

Margaret E. O'Kane, President of NCQA, commended the organization's efforts, stating, "Achieving NCQA Credentialing Accreditation demonstrates that TeleSpecialists has the systems, processes, and personnel in place to conduct credentialing in accordance with the strictest quality standards."

The NCQA surveyor praised the TeleSpecialists credentialing team for their exemplary work, recognizing their commitment to maintaining high standards.

"This reaccreditation reflects our team's dedication to excellence and continuous improvement," said Gayle O'Brien, MSN, RN, CPHQ, Vice President of Quality and Performance at TeleSpecialists. "It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest quality care while setting the foundation for future growth and innovation."

This NCQA accreditation is just one of many certifications TeleSpecialists has earned, further solidifying their reputation for unparalleled quality and innovation. The organization's comprehensive certification portfolio also includes HITRUST i1, ISO 9001:2015, and Joint Commission accreditation, among others, representing a rigorous, multi-layered approach to operational excellence that goes far beyond standard industry requirements. Each certification is a testament to the organization's dedication to exceptional clinical quality, cutting-edge security protocols, stringent data protection, and continuous operational improvement, reinforcing assurance to partners and patients that every aspect of their service is meticulously crafted and thoroughly vetted.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists® stands as the undisputed national leader in TeleStroke, TeleNeurology, and TelePsychiatry care, pioneering virtual specialty care for over a decade with more than one million patients treated. By seamlessly integrating proprietary AI-enhanced operations with physician expertise, TeleSpecialists delivers industry-leading response times and clinically superior interventions from emergency departments through inpatient care and into outpatient settings. Guided by an elite research team, TeleSpecialists consistently advances the telemedicine frontier by combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate, expert care to preserve and enhance lives when minutes matter most.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations and recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA's website (ncqa) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more-informed healthcare choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa , on Twitter @ncqa , on Facebook at href="" rel="nofollow" com/NCQ , and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/ncqa .

SOURCE TeleSpecialists

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED