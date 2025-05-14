CELEBRATE DAD WITH TOOLS TO RULE HIS GROOMING ROUTINE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wahlis honoring dads with a trio of high-performance grooming gifts - each with cutting-edge features, and enough power to keep up with even the most legendary father figure. Whether you're shopping for a stylish dad, a DIY haircutter, or a full-body grooming pro, these gift-worthy gadgets will help him take self-care to a new level.

1. The Wahl® Pro Series® High Visibility Trimmer – Precision Dad

If your dad lives by the "measure twice, cut once" motto, he'll appreciate the Wahl® Pro Series® High Visibility Trimmer - the grooming equivalent of laser-guided precision. Featuring Wahl's exclusive 360-degree skeleton blade design, this powerhouse gives him a clear view for sharp lines and seamless fades. Add the Forever BladeTM coated with black diamond carbon and three easy-swap heads - including a foil shaver and rotary nose trimmer - and he's armed with the ultimate toolkit for head-to-toe confidence. Waterproof and rechargeable, it's ready for any job, even in the shower.

Best For: Beards, precise lines, detailing, and touch-ups

Bonus Points: 2-hour runtime and travel lock

2. Wahl® Pro Series® Platinum Corded Clipper – The At-Home Haircut King

For the dad who likes to keep things clean-cut and in control, the Wahl® Pro Series® Platinum Corded Clipper Haircutting Kit delivers high-level precision right at home. The heavy-duty clipper features self-sharpening blades, an ultra power no-snag motor, adjustable taper lever, and an XL 8-foot braided power cord for unbeatable performance and flexibility. Also included: a powerful corded touch-up trimmer for cleaning up necklines, sideburns and edges with ease. With 12 color-coded clipper guards, multiple trimmer guides, and premium accessories like a barber cape and storage case, this kit has everything Dad needs to keep his look sharp.

Best For : Home haircuts, edge work, touch-ups

Bonus Points : Premium haircutting tools with color coded guards & storage case

3. Wahl® Manscaper® Tool Box – The Grooming Gearhead

Packed like a pro in a rugged EVA tool case, this all-in-one grooming kit is a dad's dream. The Wahl® Manscaper® Tool Box includes four interchangeable heads for every grooming job imaginable - from head to toe. Its no-nick, no-pain T-blade ensures a smooth glide with zero guesswork, while the DualTechTM detailing head takes care of the finer things (like eyebrows and ears). With lithium cordless power and a 3.5-hour runtime he'll never be left powerless. Think of it as his grooming garage in a box.

Best For: Full-body grooming, and detail work

Bonus Points: Adjustable guards, nose/ear rotary head, extra-wide blade

Gift Grooming Glory This Father's Day

Whether you're a partner, daughter, son or fan of a father figure, Wahl ® has the gear to help any guy feel fresh, sharp and celebrated. Find all three tools online and in retailers nationwide - and give Dad a Father's Day gift that's all about him (finally). For more product information and grooming tips follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

Download Assets: Wahl Father's Day Press Release 2025

About Wahl® Grooming

Celebrating its 106th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA .

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation