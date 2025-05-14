CELEBRATE DAD WITH TOOLS TO RULE HIS GROOMING ROUTINE
1. The Wahl® Pro Series® High Visibility Trimmer – Precision Dad
If your dad lives by the "measure twice, cut once" motto, he'll appreciate the Wahl® Pro Series® High Visibility Trimmer - the grooming equivalent of laser-guided precision. Featuring Wahl's exclusive 360-degree skeleton blade design, this powerhouse gives him a clear view for sharp lines and seamless fades. Add the Forever BladeTM coated with black diamond carbon and three easy-swap heads - including a foil shaver and rotary nose trimmer - and he's armed with the ultimate toolkit for head-to-toe confidence. Waterproof and rechargeable, it's ready for any job, even in the shower.
Best For: Beards, precise lines, detailing, and touch-ups
Bonus Points: 2-hour runtime and travel lock
2. Wahl® Pro Series® Platinum Corded Clipper – The At-Home Haircut King
For the dad who likes to keep things clean-cut and in control, the Wahl® Pro Series® Platinum Corded Clipper Haircutting Kit delivers high-level precision right at home. The heavy-duty clipper features self-sharpening blades, an ultra power no-snag motor, adjustable taper lever, and an XL 8-foot braided power cord for unbeatable performance and flexibility. Also included: a powerful corded touch-up trimmer for cleaning up necklines, sideburns and edges with ease. With 12 color-coded clipper guards, multiple trimmer guides, and premium accessories like a barber cape and storage case, this kit has everything Dad needs to keep his look sharp.
Best For : Home haircuts, edge work, touch-ups
Bonus Points : Premium haircutting tools with color coded guards & storage case
3. Wahl® Manscaper® Tool Box – The Grooming Gearhead
Packed like a pro in a rugged EVA tool case, this all-in-one grooming kit is a dad's dream. The Wahl® Manscaper® Tool Box includes four interchangeable heads for every grooming job imaginable - from head to toe. Its no-nick, no-pain T-blade ensures a smooth glide with zero guesswork, while the DualTechTM detailing head takes care of the finer things (like eyebrows and ears). With lithium cordless power and a 3.5-hour runtime he'll never be left powerless. Think of it as his grooming garage in a box.
Best For: Full-body grooming, and detail work
Bonus Points: Adjustable guards, nose/ear rotary head, extra-wide blade
Gift Grooming Glory This Father's Day
Whether you're a partner, daughter, son or fan of a father figure, Wahl ® has the gear to help any guy feel fresh, sharp and celebrated. Find all three tools online and in retailers nationwide - and give Dad a Father's Day gift that's all about him (finally). For more product information and grooming tips follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .
Download Assets: Wahl Father's Day Press Release 2025
About Wahl® Grooming
Celebrating its 106th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA .
SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment