Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Exoskeleton Market Worth $2.03 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm


2025-05-14 10:16:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global exoskeleton market is projected to grow from USD 0.56 billion in 2025 to USD 2.03 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Exoskeletons are wearable robotic systems designed to enhance human capabilities by supporting mobility, reducing fatigue, and aiding rehabilitation. The overall growth of the exoskeleton market is driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are enabling smarter, more responsive systems that adapt to individual user needs. Key developments such as the FDA clearance of medical exoskeletons are boosting confidence among healthcare providers and expanding clinical adoption.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on " Exoskeleton Market "
192 – Tables
58 – Figures
276 – Pages

Exoskeleton Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2025

$ 0.56 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$ 2.03 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 29.4%

Market Size Available for

2023–2030

Forecast Period

2025–2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Component, Functionality, Type, Body Part and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Power supply limitations and operational downtime

Key Market Opportunities

Integration of exoskeletons with AI and IoT technologies

Key Market Drivers

Rising demand for robotic rehabilitation solutions from healthcare sector


By mobility, mobile segment to lead market share during forecast period.

The mobile segment is expected to lead the market share during the forecast period due to the wide applicability of mobile exoskeletons across healthcare, industrial, and defense sectors. Unlike stationary systems, mobile exoskeletons are not restricted to clinical settings and enable users to walk, lift, and perform complex movements in real-world conditions. These systems support dynamic movement, allowing users to perform real-world tasks such as walking, lifting, and rehabilitation outside of clinical environments. Their growing use in injury prevention, workforce ergonomics, and personal mobility, combined with significant investments and technological advancements, further drives demand.

By body part, lower extremities segment to dominate market during forecast period.

The lower extremities segment is estimated to hold a prominent position in the exoskeleton market, driven by the increasing demand for mobility solutions among individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI), stroke, and lower limb disabilities. According to the World Health Organization, over 15 million people globally are living with spinal cord injuries, highlighting the substantial need for assistive mobility technologies. In the US alone, the National Institutes of Health reports approximately 18,000 new cases of SCI annually, with an estimated 255,000 to 390,000 individuals currently living with such conditions. This growing patient base has created a favorable environment for the adoption of lower extremity exoskeletons that enable improved mobility, independence, and rehabilitation outcomes.

Inquiry Before Buying:

North America to lead market during forecast period.

The US holds a dominant position in the North American exoskeleton industry due to strong investments, increasing demand across sectors, and advancements in wearable robotic technologies. The country's leadership is supported by a well-developed healthcare system, a large industrial workforce, and significant military needs. In August 2024, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., a US-based company specializing in exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6 million units. This offer raised approximately USD 6.0 million, highlighting continued investor interest in the sector.

Key players

The exoskeleton companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Ekso Bionics (US), Ottobock (Germany), DIH Medical (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), Myomo Inc. (US), CYBERDYNE Inc. (Japan), Lifeward Ltd. (Israel), Hyundai Motor Group Robotics LAB (South Korea), B-Temia (Canada), Rex Bionics Ltd. (New Zealand), ABLE Human Motion (Spain), Laevo Exoskeletons (Netherlands), German Bionic Systems GmbH (Germany), Levitate Technologies, Inc. (US), and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

