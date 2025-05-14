Bekaert - Annual General Meetings Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)- Approval of a gross dividend of € 1.90 per share- Approval of the proposed appointments and reappointments of Directors

On Wednesday 14 May 2025, Bekaert's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders took place chaired by Jürgen Tinggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The following main subjects were considered.

The meeting approved the balance sheet and the income statement per 31 December 2024, as submitted by the Board of Directors, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 1.90 per share.

The dividend ex-date is 16 May 2025. The dividend will be payable on 20 May 2025.

The meeting acknowledged the 2024 annual report of the Board of Directors and approved the remuneration report for the year 2024, as well as the remuneration policy applicable to the non-executive Directors and the executive management. Additionally, the meeting discharged the Directors and the Statutory Auditor for their performance of their duties during the financial year 2024 and approved the remuneration of the Directors and the Statutory Auditor.

The meeting approved the proposals:



to reappoint Henriette Fenger Ellekrog as independent Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2029;

to reappoint Eriikka Söderström as independent Director for a term of four years, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2029;

to appoint Nicolas D'heygere as Director for a term of one year, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2026; to appoint Toralf Haag as independent Director for a term of one year, until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2026.

Attachment

p250514E - Annual General Meeting