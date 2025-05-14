The Sober Revolution: Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverages Gain Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the rise of adult non-alcoholic drinks and their impact on the beverage industry. Explore key trends, market dynamics, and emerging demographics driving this shift. Learn about the leading companies, strategic insights, and forecasts that highlight the market's evolution and opportunities for growth.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intoxicating Appeal of Sobriety: Adult Non-Alcoholic Drinks go Mainstream" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Moderation, mindful drinking, "zebra striping", dry venues, retailers and events - non-alcoholic adult drinks are coming of age and disrupting industry perceptions, formulations and - ultimately - the entire drinking ritual. Is this an existential threat or a paradigm shift? What are the key drivers, demographics and positioning? This is a story of how sober curiosity ended up being exciting, normalised and a pillar of growth for an industry on the defensive.

The Intoxicating Appeal of Sobriety: Adult Non-Alcoholic Drinks go Mainstream global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Key findings

An existential threat or a paradigm shift?

Non-alcoholic adult drinks are registering consistently strong performances across all categories and markets, against the backdrop of an alcoholic drinks industry facing a cocktail of headwinds, and provide a unique opportunity to reshape drinking rituals, occasions and positioning. Change is upon us and should be embraced - the alternative is stagnation and managed decline.

Cross-demographic appeal and optionality

While the current wave of non-alcoholic adult drinks was initially spearheaded by the younger Millennial and Gen Z demographics, the trend has now reached escape velocity and is becoming mainstream, finding relevance across age, gender and class. Moderation and having a choice rather than strict teetotalism remains the core driving force behind the trend.

From alcohol replicas to functionality cues

Adopting a trademark category term and alcohol-adjacent positioning could work for established brand extensions, and it is a step that can prove useful to anchor perceptions in the trend's initial, educational stages. However, focusing on occasions and serve, and ultimately bravely pushing the limits of experimentation and embracing functionality is where the true strategic potential lies.

The cannabis factor: a hero ingredient?

Adaptogens, nootropics and a particular focus on mood enhancement and recreation will increasingly come to the fore. The cannabis drinks proposition straddles both these need states, while tapping into the rising cultural capital and wave of positive perceptions versus alcohol. Legislative barriers will hold the category back in the short term but long-term potential should not be ignored.

On the defensive: health lobbies and GLP-1 drugs add to the pressures

Headline grabbing anti-alcohol campaigns and the rise of anti-obesity medications that could further curtail consumption rates are underscoring the industry's already sobering state. Nevertheless, adult non-alcoholic drinks should not be seen as yet another antagonist but rather as an answer to the questions posed both by governments and health professionals.

Report Scope



Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Intoxicating dynamics and non-alcoholic adult beverages: A snapshot

Non-alcoholic adult beverages: Mindful momentum



Not just a fad: Non-alcoholic adult beverages reach escape velocity

Mindfully staying at home: Off-trade dominates across the board

A snapshot of key brands by non-alcoholic category: From legacy to iconic pioneers

Telling a story and charting a path: The Pathfinder

Beyond dealcoholisation: Experimenting with proxies

Curiously experimental: "It's not a beer, it's a boost" Kin Euphorics: From moderation to "braincare"

Demographics, optionality and decelerated occasions



Optionality not teetotalism: Cutting down cuts across demographics

Why non-alcoholic? Health, religion and identifying key drivers

#DrinkTok, zebra striping and the social media effect Moderation without compromise: Decelerated occasions and hybrid formats

Production, functionality and pricing



From evaporation to osmosis: The production methods behind the trend

Functionality through the prism of a need states framework Can range and price hold the category back?

"California sober" and California dreaming: The cannabis factor



California sober and "damp" instead of dry: There is a world between sober and drunk

Deconstructing the cannabis beverages trend

Cannabis beverages: Mindful indulgence? In alcohol's footsteps: Cannabis as an alcohol alternative

Health guidelines and the Ozempic effect



A tobacco moment? Weight loss drugs and alcoholic drinks: Storm in a beer glass or the great disruptor?

Conclusion



Recommendations/opportunities for growth

Non-alcoholic adult beverages: Embracing the paradigm shift

An intoxicatingly sober future? Questions we are asking

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900