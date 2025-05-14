ACV’S Latest Digital Roundtable To Explore Smarter Strategies For Sourcing Vehicles From Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sessions help dealers learn how to acquire more vehicles, including consumer-sourced inventory, and accelerate vehicle turn times to drive profit

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (NYSE: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, has launched a free, digital roundtable series to help dealers source inventory smartly and sell quickly.

This engaging, informative series was created in direct response to what ACV has been hearing from dealers: a growing demand for expert guidance, actionable data to source vehicles more efficiently, and resources to help price inventory for acquisition.

“Dealers are feeling the challenges of inventory constraints,” said Mike Waterman, chief sales officer of ACV.“We have invested significant resources to help our dealer partners acquire more vehicles, with real data-backed solutions that are powered by AI. And now, with our exciting new Digital Roundtable series, we're sharing our expert insights in an online format that's easy for our dealer partners to access and most importantly - use in their store immediately.”

The next Session, How to Effectively Acquire More Cars from Consumers, is on Thursday, May 15, at 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. EST:

Led by ACV's Andrew Sweet, vice president of Integrated Solutions, and Khary Bizzell, manager of Integrated Solutions , the duo will unpack the consumer acquisition challenge that dealers face. The session will help dealers rethink their acquisition strategy and uncover new pipelines for inventory. Attendees will learn how to streamline internal processes, overcome common roadblocks, and implement high-converting trade-in programs that deliver results fast.

From high-level strategies to operational solutions such as financing options through ACV Capital to help dealers scale their consumer vehicle buying, Sweet and Bizzell have insights and ideas for dealers to immediately implement and build a stronger buying center within their dealership.

“Dealers are hungry for new ideas and healthy discussions that tackle what's happening in today's market. This session is about giving them actionable steps they can use immediately to level up their sourcing game,” said Sweet.

Whether a dealer is starting from scratch or looking to optimize an existing strategy, this roundtable will provide the tools to source more cars directly from consumers with real examples, proven tactics, and an easy-to-implement roadmap for success.

Reserve your spot at .

ACV's series kicked off in February with the initial session: Next Gen Technology For Next Gen Dealers .

On-demand access to the first session can be found here:

George Chamoun, CEO, moderated a session with ACV's technology & product leaders to demonstrate how high fidelity, structured data paired with artificial intelligence can enhance dealership performance and boost profits. The first session included Dr. Phil Schneider, vice president, Research & Development; Dr. John Coles, vice president, Data Science & Analytics; Greg Borowski, Vice President, Product Solutions; and Ryan Walker, vice president, Product, who tackled a range of topics including:



Pricing intelligence breakthroughs

Merchandising solutions that move inventory quickly

Effectively acquire cars from consumers

Appraisal standardization A look at what's on the horizon: On-demand recommendations, using AI for developing rationales for inventory decisions like pricing, disposition and merchandising decisions



Reservations for Session 2 are still available at .

