Asia Pacific Social Commerce Market Report 2025-2030: Integration Of Social Media And E-Commerce Driving Seamless Shopping Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia Pacific's social commerce market is projected to reach USD 625.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. Comprehensive market analysis highlights key trends such as influencer-driven commerce, AR adoption, and group buying. Explore strategic insights in 12 detailed country reports.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific social commerce market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand by 9.1% annually to reach approximately USD 625.93 billion by 2025. Building on a strong growth phase between 2021 and 2024, where the market appreciated at a CAGR of 12.6%, expectations follow that this growth trajectory will continue at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. Consequently, the social commerce market is anticipated to expand from USD 573.64 billion in 2024 to about USD 925.43 billion by 2030.

This burgeoning market is driven by seamless integration between social media and e-commerce platforms. In countries like Indonesia, partnerships between platforms like YouTube and Shopee exemplify this synergy, enhancing user engagement by allowing in-video purchases. This trend, likely to spread across the APAC region, is expected to foster tighter competition among platforms vying for user engagement and seamless shopping experiences.

Livestream shopping's momentum in China, powered by platforms such as Xiaohongshu, underlines a thriving influencer-driven commerce trend. Influencers like Tera Feng demonstrate the potential of livestreaming in driving sales, which will likely see brands increase investment in such strategies to reach broader demographics. As the trend matures, it is expected to gain traction in other APAC markets, driven by smartphone penetration and high-speed internet availability.

Another evolving trend is the adoption of augmented reality (AR), enhancing online shopping and bridging the experiential gap for consumers. Brands implementing AR successfully stand to benefit from increased consumer engagement and higher conversion rates, as AR technology becomes more accessible throughout the region.

Community group buying, particularly prominent in China, offers consumers discounted rates by allowing collective buying. This model, offering brands an alternative distribution channel, is predicted to expand into other APAC markets, appealing particularly in regions with established community networks.

The competitive landscape in the Asia Pacific social commerce market is characterized by aggressive strategy formations and regulatory developments. Platforms like Douyin and Xiaohongshu demonstrate robust features incorporating e-commerce capabilities, signifying a focus on enhancing consumer purchasing experiences. Strategic partnerships, such as Shopee's collaboration with YouTube and anticipated expansion into Thailand and Vietnam, also highlight the dynamic nature of the sector. However, businesses must navigate the evolving regulatory frameworks, as seen with Malaysia's proposed regulatory licensing for social media platforms aimed at boosting cybersecurity compliance.

As social commerce continues to transform, organizations must adapt strategically, fostering collaborations and leveraging technological advancements to capture market share. This report, offering detailed analysis spanning 12 country-specific insights and over 50 KPIs, is an indispensable resource for stakeholders aiming for a comprehensive understanding of the market's dynamics and future opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Social Commerce Definitions

1.4. Disclaimer

2. Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1. Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.2. Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.3. Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1. Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.2. Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.3. Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.4. Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2024

4. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

4.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2024

4.2. Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.3. Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

5.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2024

5.2. Social Commerce Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.3. Social Commerce Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.4. Social Commerce Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.5. Social Commerce Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.6. Social Commerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.7. Social Commerce Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.8. Social Commerce Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment

6.1. Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2024

6.2. Social Commerce B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.3. Social Commerce B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.4. Social Commerce C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7.1. Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2024

7.2. Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7.3. Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2024

8.2. Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8.3. Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8.4. Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2024

9.2. Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.3. Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.4. Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.5. Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.6. Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.7. Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.8. Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2024

10.2. Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.3. Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.4. Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.5. Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.6. Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1. Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2024

11.2. Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.3. Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.4. Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.5. Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.6. Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12. Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1. Social Commerce Spend Share by Age Group, 2024

12.2. Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.3. Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.4. Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.5. Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.6. Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2024

12.7. Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2024

13. Further Reading

13.1. About the Publisher

13.2. Related Research

Companies Featured





Facebook

TikTok

Instagram

eBay Australia

JB Hi-Fi

BuyersCircle

Daraz

ShopUp

AjkerDeal

Evaly

Douyin Live Shopping

Taobao Live

Kuaishou

Pinduoduo

Taobao Marketplace

Meesho

Shopsy

Twitter

YouTube

Chilibeli

Aplikasi Super

Line

Linktree

Flip Fit

PG Mall

TikTok Seller

Resellee

cafe24 corp.

Shopee

Carousell

Mdada

TMON

Zigbang

Wemakeprice

Kkday

LinkBy Zalo



