The Rise Of Private Label Packaged Food In Latin America | How Private Labels Are Transforming Food Consumption

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rise of Private Label Packaged Food in Latin America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid elevated prices and a stronger consumer focus on affordability, a more value favourable retail environment is driving the growth of private label packaged foods across Latin America. Retailers are expanding assortments, better understanding consumer needs, and partnering with quality suppliers.

This report explores how private label manufacturers and retailers are competing in this evolving market, focusing on key categories, regional trends, and strategic marketing initiatives.

The Rise of Private Label Packaged Food in Latin America global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Snacks market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries.

It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand informs forecasts to 2029, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Key findings

Socioeconomic factors, channels evolution and market sophistication drive private label growth

The challenging macroeconomic environment for consumers and the rise of discounters, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs, along with the decline of traditional channels and the growing professionalisation of private label management by retailers, are all contributing to the increasing value share of private label in packaged food categories across Latin America.

Private label sees varied performance across the region

Private label products are experiencing strong growth and expansion in the region, both in value share and in product variety, value proposition, and functionality. However, significant differences exist in the value share across countries, closely linked to each country's channel environment and consumer habits.

Retailers are expanding private label management strategies

The private label portfolio varies considerably among retailers. For example, while discounters typically have a different private label for each category, mimicking the category leader, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and convenience stores often have either a single private label or one for each price segment or specific food groups.

Value share of private label is still much higher for essential categories

Private label penetration varies significantly by category. It is strong in basic and essential categories, such as canned tuna, shelf stable vegetables, oil, milk, and rice, and weak in indulgence categories (such as confectionery) and categories in which trust matters most like baby food. In any case, private label products are increasingly expanding into more categories.

Brazil presents a significant private label opportunity

There is a growth opportunity in Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America. The long-standing perception of private label as low quality, combined with the limited presence of private label in key channels like warehouse clubs Atacadao and Assai, along with the limited number of discounters, keeps private label's value share much lower than in other Latin American countries.

Report Scope



Product coverage: Confectionery, Ice Cream, Savoury Snacks, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks. Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Socioeconomic factors and retail shifts drive private label growth in Latin America

Private label packaged food expands in Latin America



Latin America offers fertile ground for private label development

Private label market share varies significantly across Latin American countries

Private label shows a higher value share in staple foods and other essential categories

High private label share in advanced economies signals potential in Latin America

Retailers are adopting diverse portfolio strategies for their private label product ranges Private label products in Latin America are diversifying in price and functionality

Economic conditions fuel demand for affordability



The macroeconomic environment benefits private label in Latin America The two largest economies in Latin America expect low growth for 2025

Consumers turn to private label under financial pressure



Consumer concerns and financial pressures drive them towards private label purchases A wider range of income segments are embracing private label products

Grocery retail is shifting towards value and convenience



The demand for value and convenience is reshaping the grocery retailers landscape

Discounter, convenience store, and warehouse club growth benefits private label

The growth of discounters is crucial to the expansion of private label's value share

Convenience stores growth, led by OXXO, contributes to private label expansion

Warehouse clubs make noticeable contribution to private label growth as well The share of private label products is also growing in the e-commerce channel

Conclusion



Recommendations/opportunities for manufacturers

Recommendations/opportunities for retailers

Evolution of private label in Latin America

Private label development in Latin America

Questions we are asking Appendix: Status of private label value share in selected retailers

