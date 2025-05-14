Elligint Health And Medical Review Institute Of America (Mrioa) Partner To Elevate Data-Driven Healthcare Solutions

Elligint Health

MRIoA advances its technology-enabled services with increased speed and efficiency while Elligint enhances its solution offerings to include services.

EDISON, NJ AND SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elligint Health and Medical Review Institute of America (MRIoA) are proud to announce a strategic collaboration to transform clinical decision-making through the integration of advanced data analytics and expert clinical insights. This partnership is designed to support healthcare payers, providers, and value-based care organizations in optimizing utilization management and enhancing patient outcomes.By combining the powerful Heliosintelligence platform by Elligint Health with MRIoA's industry-leading clinical expertise, the collaboration aims to streamline medical review processes, improve prior authorization efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens for healthcare organizations. This synergy will empower stakeholders with real-time, data-driven insights that enable smarter, more proactive clinical decisions.“This collaboration represents a groundbreaking step in the evolution of intelligent healthcare solutions,” said Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health.“By bringing together MRIoA's deep clinical expertise with our robust utilization management and care management workflow functionality, we are transforming how healthcare organizations approach utilization management and care coordination. This is incredibly important to support efforts towards expediting authorizations.”MRIoA, a leader in independent medical reviews and utilization management services, provides expert clinical insights that help ensure the right care is delivered at the right time. By integrating with Elligint Health's advanced analytics solutions, MRIoA's clinical decision-making processes will be further enhanced, leading to more accurate, efficient, and transparent medical reviews.Randy Iskowitz, Chief Revenue Officer of MRIoA, added, "Collaborating with Elligint Health allows us to enhance our data-driven optimization solutions and further our mission of enabling the right care at the right time in the right place. This partnership will streamline clinical decisions and create a clear path for prior authorization, benefiting patients, providers, and payers alike."This partnership between Elligint Health and MRIoA marks a significant advancement in how clinical intelligence is used to drive more effective, patient-centered healthcare solutions. By aligning their capabilities, both companies are setting a new standard for efficiency, accuracy, and innovation in the healthcare industry.About Elligint HealthElligint Health, established in 2024, is leading the charge of innovating healthcare by aligning all stakeholders, delivering intelligent healthcare solutions, and empowering pro-active, whole-person care across the healthcare continuum. Elligint Health integrates vast amounts of data from across the healthcare continuum, delivering intelligence that informs decision-making, enhances care coordination, and improves outcomes. Focused on enabling actionable intervention and whole-person care, Elligint Health helps healthcare organizations navigate complexity, turning insights into strategies that benefit providers, payers, and members/patients alike. With Elligint Health, the future of healthcare is simpler, smarter, and more effective.About MRIoAFounded in 1983, Medical Review Institute of America (MRIoA) is the leading provider of technology-enabled clinical review services in the United States. MRIoA partners with healthcare organizations to deliver independent clinical and utilization reviews, evidence-based clinical opinions, and analytics-driven insights that optimize care quality and reduce unnecessary healthcare costs. With certifications from HITRUST, NCQA, URAC and UR licensing in all states that require it, MRIoA is transforming healthcare with our member focused approach. MRIoA was recently named to USA today's Top Workplaces 2024 and has been named a Top Healthcare Workplace for two years in a row.

