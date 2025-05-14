OPIC Technologies, Inc. Enhances Hotel Previews With Spatial Live Stream Technology

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC's Spatial Live Stream tech offers immersive hotel previews, showing rooms, amenities, and surroundings with depth and real-time context.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, is redefining how travelers explore accommodations before booking. Through real-time, depth-rich livestreams, potential guests can now experience hotel rooms, amenities, and surrounding areas with spatial accuracy-offering a more realistic and informative view than traditional photos or flat video tours.

Choosing a hotel involves more than aesthetics-it's about understanding space, layout, and environment. OPIC's Spatial Live Stream technology allows hospitality brands to showcase their properties in a way that reflects how guests actually experience them. Viewers can observe the proportions of a suite, the openness of a pool area, or the walkability of a neighborhood-all in real time, from a three-dimensional perspective.

“Travelers want to know not just what a room looks like, but how it feels,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc.“Spatial Live Stream Technology helps hotels build trust by giving potential guests a more complete and authentic view of the space.”

Hotels can use the platform to conduct personalized virtual tours, answer live questions, or highlight newly renovated areas. The technology is also ideal for showcasing event venues, spas, dining areas, and outdoor features-all with spatial depth that enhances understanding and decision-making.

“This isn't just a marketing tool-it's a better way to communicate real value,” Douglas added.“Guests are more confident in their choices when they can explore a property naturally and interactively.”

With hospitality trends increasingly driven by transparency, customization, and remote engagement, OPIC's technology provides hotels with a powerful tool to meet modern traveler expectations.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, delivering real-time immersive video that captures depth, motion, and spatial relationships. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OPIC serves industries across travel, hospitality, education, sports, healthcare, and entertainment. Its innovative livestream solutions help businesses and creators offer more engaging, informative, and human digital experiences.



OPIC Marketing

OPIC Technologies, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.