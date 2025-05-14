Global Ultrasound Devices Market To Reach USD 13.07 Billion By 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The report covers global ultrasound devices market insights, and it is segmented by application, technology, type, and geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a 2025 report on the Ultrasound Devices Market by Mordor Intelligence, the global ultrasound devices market size is projected to grow from USD 9.92 billion in 2025 to USD 13.07 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.66%. Ultrasound devices are a key component in diagnostic imaging due to their non-invasive nature and cost-efficiency. Widely used in fields like obstetrics, cardiology, and oncology, their role continues to expand. According to Mordor Intelligence, ultrasound adoption is on the rise due to the technology's ability to provide real-time, safe imaging, making it a popular choice across hospitals and outpatient centers.Brazil: Expanding Access to Basic ImagingThe Brazil Ultrasound devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% from 2025 to 2030. In Brazil, ultrasound devices are increasingly utilized in public and private healthcare sectors. The country's growing focus on improving healthcare in rural areas and supporting mobile diagnostic services is driving demand for portable ultrasound devices. According to Mordor Intelligence, Brazil's adoption of modern ultrasound technology is aided by local manufacturing and favorable healthcare policies.Get insights into the - Brazil Ultrasound Devices MarketCanada: Preference for Portable and Point-of-Care SolutionsCanada Ultrasound Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2025 to 2030. Canada's healthcare system has seen a rise in the use of portable ultrasound devices, particularly in emergency and primary care settings. The need for faster diagnostics and cost-effective solutions is pushing the growth of these devices. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Canadian market benefits from innovations in imaging technology that improve both efficiency and patient outcomes.Read more about the Canada Ultrasound Devices Market -France: Innovation and Public Investment Strengthen MarketThe France Ultrasound Devices market is forecasted to grow from USD 501.65 million in 2025 to USD 658.13 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.58%. France continues to invest in ultrasound devices, especially advanced 3D/4D systems for specialized imaging. With an emphasis on improving patient care, these devices are increasingly utilized in prenatal care and abdominal imaging. According to Mordor Intelligence, public healthcare investments and technological upgrades are driving the growth of ultrasound systems across the country.Read more about the France Ultrasound Devices Market.Germany: High Healthcare Spending Supports AdoptionGermany Ultrasound Devices Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.70%, growing from USD 539.07 million in 2025 to USD 711.25 million by 2030. Germany's ultrasound devices market benefits from substantial healthcare investments, providing a strong foundation for the adoption of advanced imaging systems. Hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers are adopting digital and portable ultrasound devices to meet the growing demand. According to Mordor Intelligence, Germany's healthcare infrastructure is a key factor in the ongoing market expansion.Read more about the Germany Ultrasound Devices Market -Conclusion: Versatility and Safety Propel Market GrowthThe ultrasound devices market is expanding globally due to their versatility and non-invasive nature. As healthcare systems worldwide prioritize accessible, cost-effective, and safe diagnostic imaging options, ultrasound devices are gaining ground. According to Mordor Intelligence, the increasing focus on mobile and portable ultrasound solutions will fuel market growth. With the demand for faster and more accurate diagnostics, ultrasound technology is expected to play an essential role in healthcare systems across various regions.Read more about the Global Ultrasound Devices Market at -About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:...Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

