Contemporary Chicago Artist Richard Glick To Exhibit At Focus Art Fair At Chelsea Industrial In New York City

Contemporary Chicago Artist, Richard Glick

Bubblegum Skies, Acrylic & spray paints, inks and stencils on a 40” square canvas

Pink Horizon–Blue Moon: 40" x 40" acrylic and spray paints, inks, and stencils on canvas

- Eriko Ozaki, Curator Manager, Focus Art FairNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chicago-based contemporary artist Richard Glick has been selected to exhibit at the upcoming Focus Art Fair , May 15–18, 2025, at Chelsea Industrial , 535 W. 28th St., in Manhattan's Chelsea Art District. Known for its international scope and curatorial excellence, Focus Art Fair presents cutting-edge contemporary work from around the globe.Curated by a respected team from Japan, the fair highlights bold and visionary artists in a dynamic setting that connects creators directly with collectors, curators, and art professionals.Glick will present three large-scale mixed-media paintings, each 40 inches square, in a high-visibility space within the fair:Pink Horizon–Blue Moon (2023): 40" x 40" acrylic and spray paints, inks, and stencils on canvasBubble Gum Skies (2025): 40" x 40" acrylic and spray paints, inks, and stencils on canvasOur House with Peach Pie Skies (2025): 40" x 40" acrylic and spray paints, inks, and stencils on canvasThese vibrant, narrative-rich works showcase Glick's signature blend of surreal atmospheres, layered textures, and emotional storytelling. Known for evoking memories and transformation through color and form, Glick continues pushing the boundaries of contemporary expression."Focus Art Fair is an extraordinary global platform that unites boundary-pushing artists with engaged audiences," said Eriko Ozaki, curator manager of Focus Art Fair. "Richard Glick's pieces resonate with the emotional and visual impact we are committed to showcasing."Glick's participation follows recent exhibitions at Art Center Sarasota's juried show "Epoch of Change: Footprints of Humanity" and the Superfine Art Fair at Brooklyn Navy Yard in April 2025, further solidifying his international appeal and visibility.Focus Art Fair is expected to attract international collectors, curators, and media to Chelsea Piers. It will offer attendees an exciting opportunity to connect with some of the most dynamic contemporary art produced today. More information, including ticketing, can be found at .About Richard GlickRichard Glick is a Chicago-based contemporary artist who explores human connection, memory, and transformation themes. His dynamic compositions combine bold color palettes and intricate layering techniques, earning him recognition in juried exhibitions and private collections. Glick's artistic journey is deeply rooted in storytelling, with each piece offering an invitation to reflect and engage with the world from a fresh perspective. For more information, visitAbout Focus Art FairFocus Art Fair is an international contemporary art fair curated by a team of respected art professionals from Japan. With events in global art capitals, the fair is recognized for spotlighting both emerging and established artists and fostering creative exchange between the East and West. For more information, visit .About Chelsea IndustrialChelsea Industrial is a premier event and exhibition venue at 535 W. 28th St. in New York's Chelsea Art District. With nearly 18,000 square feet of flexible gallery-style space, it is a cultural hub for contemporary art, fashion, and design events.###

Richard Glick In the Studio: Watch as brushstrokes build texture, color, and emotion in his studio-a space where artistry and inspiration collide

