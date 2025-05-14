Strategic Innovation Lab Inspires Ideas To Shape Cultural Landscape

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) hosted a strategic innovation lab at Al Safa Art and Design Library to explore forward-thinking ideas for its 2026–2033 Strategy and reinforce its role in advancing the emirate's cultural and creative industries (CCIs).

The innovation lab is the first in a series of strategic interventions that will engage Dubai Culture's key internal and external stakeholders including all its employees, government entities, the private and academic sector and a wide representation from the creative community and the wider community. The Authority is committed to a collaborative and inclusive approach in shaping it new strategy ensuring alignment, shared ownership and relevance, and lasting impact from the design phase onward.

Held under the theme 'From Vision to Impact', the session marked the first phase of the 2026–2033 strategy development process, positioning innovation and future readiness as core pillars. It featured a suite of proposed initiatives aimed at fulfilling Dubai's cultural ambitions. The leadership team across the Authority examined local, regional, and international trends in CCIs, identifying opportunities for alignment with the pillars of Dubai's cultural vision. Participants also addressed the sector's challenges and its broader contribution to the emirate's knowledge-driven economy.

The lab featured a forward-looking presentation envisioning the city in the year 2071 from a cultural lens underscoring Dubai Culture's commitment to translating aspirations into actionable outcomes in line with its sectoral priorities and responsibility to reinforce Dubai's global cultural competitiveness.

The session also demonstrated Dubai Culture's view of innovation as a strategic enabler. Participants applied foresight and innovation tools to identify critical challenges, uncover new opportunities, and collaboratively prioritize initiatives that will guide the Authority's work over the next eight years. These outputs will directly inform the development of the 2026–2033 Strategy, making it data-driven, actionable, and inclusive of both internal and external stakeholders.