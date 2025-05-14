Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network

The Casper Association and Americorp Investments announce a new initiative to bring transparency, trust, auditability and eventual tokenized ownership to the US parking industry through blockchain solutions built on the Casper Network.

The US parking industry is expected to generate $144 billion by the year 2030, with independent parking lots and garages accounting for $11 billion per year. The parking lot business has many stakeholders who operate in an environment of trust to provide parking services. Parking lot owners and operators, 3rd party revenue channels aggregating and selling spots, and tax authorities all need transparency to confirm cashflows are properly distributed and accounted for. A constellation of technology providers manages these relationships and data streams, often in siloed, opaque and mutually exclusive ways. Cross channel payments lack transparency, while local governments perform expensive, recurring audits to ensure taxes and fees are properly reported.

Americorp's blockchain solution will leverage the Casper Network to provide trust in data, faster clearing of payments, easier and real-time auditing, receivable factoring, and eventually tokenized ownership of revenue-generating parking assets. The company holds 52 issued the leading provider of parking revenue management software, to help map data across APIs and offer the service to its partners across the US parking industry.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to streamline parking transactions across the ecosystem using new blockchain-driven technology. This will lead to faster and more accurate payment clearing for all participants and large savings from simplifying the audit and regulatory processes,” said Jordan Simons, CEO of Americorp Investments LLC and long-time co-owner of WallyPark parking facilities throughout the nation.“Casper Network is the obvious choice of blockchain for this solution. It's the only protocol that meets the needs of a real-world industry such as parking.”

With the successful rollout of on May 6th, the Casper Network is uniquely positioned to address the parking industry's challenges and opportunities. Through its instant finality, transactions settle instantly and leave a clear audit trail. With its natively upgradable contracts, solutions can be upgraded as regulations change – a frequent occurrence in local parking markets. Casper's granular access rights and permissioning capabilities provide native enforcement of the real-world roles held by the many, diverse stakeholders in the parking industry.

Americorp's solution will be tested across multiple urban and airport parking facilities in multiple major cities in the United States in the second half of 2025. A broader roll-out across additional major markets is expected in 2026.

About Americorp Investments

is a private holding company that develops, invests in, and manages assets and businesses, with a focus on intellectual property rights related to new technologies. Americorp and its affiliate Arrow Gaming have a total of 174 issued patents and patents-pending worldwide.

About Casper Network

is a decentralized, layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain designed for the real-world economy. It empowers people to openly benefit from who they are, what they do, and what they own, across borders, businesses, and communities, both within and beyond Web3.

With instant finality, upgradeable smart contracts, enterprise-grade security, and flexible permissioning, Casper's infrastructure supports the secure tokenization, management, and exchange of assets and sensitive data across both public and private environments.

The Casper Association, a non-profit organization based in Switzerland, promotes the decentralized development and adoption of the Casper protocol, network and ecosystem.

More information about Casper Network at

Casper Association Contact:

Companies other than Casper Association and Americorp that may be mentioned in this release are not participants in, or endorsers of, the business activities described in this release and are used solely for biographical purposes.