Govt Directs All Airports, Seaports And Land Ports To Take Vector Borne Diseases Surveillance Measures

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Prompted by the early onset of monsoon the health ministry has told all air, sea and land ports to check for vector-borne diseases and implement control measures.

The diseases include dengue, chikungunya, zika and yellow fever among others. India experiences a large number of deaths due to vector-borne diseases.

Last year, India reported 233,519 dengue cases, 297 deaths and 17,930 cases of Chikungunya.

A health ministry communication issued on 7 May pointed out key measures to be taken by all the ports to strengthen surveillance and vector control measures to mitigate the health risks during the monsoon as it is the most favorable time for vector disease outbreak.

“Conduct pre-monsoon situational analysis and larval habitat surveys. Monitor and report the disease symptoms in PoE staff/travelers, vector borne disease notification around 400 metres surrounding areas of port of entry, micro-map mosquito breeding sites for targeted interventions, classify zones by high risk areas etc ,” said the advisory for all the ports while focusing on key measures for construction sites.

Government scientists fear that there will be an increase in the number of vector-borne diseases this year if monsoon is early. Zika virus, which can be fatal, is spread by the aedes mosquito. The infection in a pregnant mother during pregnancy can cause a baby to be born with a smaller head and lead to brain problems and developmental issues.

Last year, a total of 151 Zika virus cases were recorded in India from Maharashtra (140 cases), Karnataka (10 cases) and Gujarat (1 case), according to the World Health Organization.

“Vector-borne disease surveillance is very important at all the ports as these should be vector free areas. If the vectors come through ships or aircraft there are high chances that they can bite the humans and spread the infection across. If vector borne disease measures are taken, then mosquitoes cannot fly over the port zone,” said Dr Sujeet Singh, former director, National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).

“The presence of infectious vectors at the ports is a huge economic loss and we need to have competent personnel to deal and take robust surveillance measures,” Dr Singh said.

India is signatory to the International Health Regulations 2005, which requires it to establish effective action plans for vector surveillance at ports.