US Strengthens Alliances, Collectively Boosts Regional Security Capabilities In East Africa

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Army Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar

The Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, alongside Djiboutian, French, Japanese and European Union naval forces, came together for the semiannual Bull Shark exercise in Djibouti, May 5-6, 2025, to strengthen communication and collaboration among international partners and allies.

Bull Shark 25-2 was designed to test the interoperability of the host nation and its international partners by simulating various personnel recovery scenarios involving sea, air and land units, enhancing the task force's effectiveness in the region.

This iteration's participants included multiple branches of the U.S. military, the armed forces of Djibouti, the Djiboutian coast guard, French forces in Djibouti, the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Spanish navy.

The Spanish air force Orion Detachment and members of an Italian military base in Djibouti observed the exercise.

“Bull Shark wasn't just about procedures and protocols; it was about the people,” said US Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Ballenger, task force deputy commanding officer, during the closing ceremony at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti.“It was about building trust, understanding each other's capabilities and forging stronger bonds of partnership.”

The exercise required complex multinational logistical coordination to accomplish mission objectives while maneuvering safely. Ballenger said training together as a joint force is vital for understanding how each element operates.

Djiboutian coast guard commander Col. Wais Omar Bogoreh expressed his gratitude to the US and partner nations for participating in the exercise.

“We are doing well together,” he said, adding that he looks forward to future exercises and improvement as the task force and its partners work toward maintaining maritime security.

At the onset of the exercise, the forces conducted a notional maritime rescue, during which the Djiboutian coast guard extracted personnel from the water while maintaining communications with the multinational command and control node and exercise partners.

The EU naval forces performed hoist operations from a Spanish SH-60R Sea Hawk.

“This exercise presented us with realistic challenges, from simulated search and rescue operations to testing interoperability of communication systems,” Ballenger said.

During the land segment, task force security forces teamed with exercise participants to address a simulated land rescue on a private beach and a notional aircraft crash at a second land site. It also involved evaluating casualties, which further tested communication methods and interoperability.

“Anything that we're do in this part of the world or really anywhere, we're be working with other partner nations,” said US Army Col. Jason Inskeep, task force training and exercises director.“So, you to learn how to work with them, how to communicate with them, what the abilities of their service members are, what their equipment is, and, ultimately, bring that all together so we can accomplish the mission.”

The exercise also included simulated personnel injuries, necessitating the deployment of US Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 and pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron.

The Osprey's ability for vertical takeoff and landing, as well as short takeoff and landing, merges the capabilities of a traditional helicopter with the extended range and high-speed cruising performance of a turboprop aircraft, helping enable the extraction of personnel.

Ballenger said exercises like Bull Shark allow the US and partner nations“to work toward common goals for regional security and stability.” He noted that the enhanced capabilities gained through the exercises are pivotal to a unified response to evolving threats within the region.

Impressed with the“seamless integration” of the partner nations, Ballenger said the participants' technical expertise and innovative problem-solving ability were demonstrated well.

“These moments were the result of dedicated professionals working together, adapting to circumstances and prioritizing a common goal,” he added.

Exercise planners said every iteration of Bull Shark is designed to increase complexity and broaden opportunities for partner and allied nations to learn how to navigate communication obstacles in anticipation of real-world events. Maintaining infrastructure, scalable response capability and readiness ensures the task force can effectively respond to crises.

“In the event of an emergency, you never know who you're going to need to help or who may be helping you,” said US Army Sgt. Richard Dahlby, task force future operations planner.“So, it's important to understand how you go about completing these tasks.”

Ballenger said CJTF HOA conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect US and coalition interests, primarily in the East Africa region.

“This is not simply the end of an exercise; it is a stepping stone,” he said.“It's a foundation upon which we will continue to build a stronger, more resilient and more effective partnership.”

