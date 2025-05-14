Minister For The Middle East Hamish Falconer On Civilian Suffering And Humanitarian Need In Gaza

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

Yesterday, alongside partners, the UK convened a meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the intolerable civilian suffering and humanitarian need in Gaza.

As I told this House yesterday, Israel's denial of aid is appalling.

Tonnes of food are currently sitting rotting at the Gaza/Israel border, blocked from reaching people who are starving.

Israeli ministers have said Israel's decision to block this aid is a“pressure lever”.

This is cruel and it is indefensible.

Overnight, yet more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes.

This must end. The message yesterday was clear.

The world wants Israel to stop and change course immediately.

With our allies we are telling the government of Israel: lift the block on aid entering Gaza now. Enable the UN and all humanitarians to save lives, now. We need an immediate ceasefire, now.

Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool or military tactic. And the UK will not support any aid mechanism that seeks to deliver political or military objectives or puts vulnerable civilians at risk.

The International Court of Justice case on genocide is ongoing.

Mr speaker, we support the ICJ. We support its independence.

The ICJ issued a set of provisional measures in this case and we support those measures.

Israel has an obligation to implement them.

It is the UK government's long-standing position that any formal determination as to whether genocide has occurred is a matter for a competent court, and not for governments or non-judicial bodies.

The UK is fully committed to upholding our responsibilities under domestic and international law. And we have at all times acted in a manner consistent with our legal obligations, including under the Genocide Convention.

The devastation from this conflict must end.

Our complete focus is on lifting Israeli restrictions on aid,

On freeing the hostages held by Hamas,

On protecting civilians,

And on restoring the ceasefire.

We will work urgently with our allies and partners on further pressure to make Israel change course.

