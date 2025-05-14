Kashmir's Waste Crisis Is Too Big To Ignore Now

Photo by Raja Muzaffar Bhat

By Dr. Ashraf Zainabi

The mess is everywhere. In cities like Srinagar and towns across Kashmir, waste piles up in drains, open fields, and riverbanks. Most of it is unsegregated, unchecked, unregulated.

Despite having rules and guidelines on how to manage this waste, enforcement is patchy, infrastructure is missing, and the people supposed to act either don't know how or don't care enough.

Take Srinagar for instance. The city generates close to 450 metric tons of solid waste daily, of which 62% is organic and around 7% is plastic. That's just one city.

Across the valley, the daily solid waste tally reaches 1,550 metric tons. Officially, only 606 metric tons are said to be processed, but this number is questionable.

In most places, collection is mistaken for processing. And the waste that escapes both ends up in the open or flows into water sources without any record.

The sewage situation is no better. Most of the region lacks proper sewerage networks. Even in areas that do have them, the infrastructure is old, overburdened or simply not maintained.

Raw sewage from colonies in places like Natipora and Barzulla finds its way into canals like Doodh Ganga, which provides drinking water to Srinagar.

How much untreated sewage flows into our rivers and lakes is not known to anyone. Not the authorities, not the public, not even those responsible for water supply. That's both frightening and unacceptable.

In North Kashmir, towns like Baramulla and Sopore, home to over two million people, have no formal waste management system. The garbage is often dumped near rivers such as the Jhelum, affecting not just aquatic life but also human health. In the rainy season, the situation worsens as waste clogs drainage systems, increasing the risk of floods.

The failure is not just of infrastructure. It's also about coordination. There's no unified system in place. Waste is handled by scattered municipal bodies that lack resources and training. Different departments work in silos, with little communication or accountability.

Even the rules that exist, like the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, are implemented inconsistently.

The example of the Achan landfill in Srinagar is a case in point. Spread over 65 acres, it receives around 80 truckloads of waste daily, almost all of it unsegregated. This unscientific dumping has raised concerns about contamination of both soil and groundwater.

But Achan is not the only one. Every village, every neighbourhood in Kashmir has its own“mini-Achan”, an open dumping ground that no one talks about.

Plastic waste adds another layer of concern. In 2021–22, J&K generated over 34,000 tonnes of plastic waste. That figure came down slightly the next year, but not necessarily because of better practices. It could be due to underreporting or slower economic activity.

Meanwhile, there is little effort to process the waste. A few private plastic recycling units could make a big difference, but they need encouragement and support.

The bigger picture is grim. Last year, nine new solid waste processing units were inaugurated, with a combined capacity of just 40 metric tons per day. An action plan was also rolled out for 40 urban local bodies at a cost of nearly Rs 240 crore.

These are good steps on paper but don't scratch the surface of the actual waste load. Srinagar still lacks enough dumpers, bins or treatment facilities. The gap between policy and practice is vast.

One of the most overlooked aspects of this crisis is public behaviour. In every town and village, waste of all kinds, including expired medicines and pesticides, is dumped into streams, canals, and fields.

Many people treat water sources as dumping bins. Even awareness campaigns seem to have hit a wall. Everyone knows waste is a problem, but few act. The need now is not for more posters or slogans, but real community participation.

Tourism, ironically, adds to the problem. Places like Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam see a flood of visitors, especially during peak seasons. With them comes a mountain of additional waste: plastic wrappers, bottles, leftover food. But the infrastructure at these spots remains woefully inadequate.

Plastic bans exist, but they're rarely enforced. The long-term damage to the environment and the tourism economy is hard to ignore.

Years of political instability have also played a role. Plans get made, then abandoned or delayed due to frequent bureaucratic reshuffles. Implementation suffers. Rural areas, meanwhile, remain entirely off the radar. Agricultural and domestic waste are dumped and burned openly, harming both the soil and the air.

So what needs to change? First, we need a single, autonomous authority with real power, free of government interference, to oversee all aspects of waste management.

Every related department, from municipal bodies to irrigation and public health, should be answerable to this body. One authority, many workers. That's the only way coordination will work.

Second, we need to invest in scientific landfills, region-specific sewage treatment plants, and plastic recycling units. Kashmir's cold weather demands technologies that can function in sub-zero conditions. Jammu, with its hot climate, will need a different approach. The one-size-fits-all model will only fail both regions.

Third, people must be part of the solution. Community composting, door-to-door segregation, and volunteer-driven models like the Indore system should be brought in. Tourist hubs must have seasonal waste plans. Or else, we must take tougher calls, like banning plastic-packaged food items altogether.

I proposed a sewage treatment system based on artificial wetland technology back in 2018. It still hasn't been implemented. I'm willing to offer free consultation for the project, provided there's sincerity in moving forward.

The truth is, we've run out of excuses. Waste is not someone else's problem. It's our shared responsibility. Left unchecked, it threatens not just our environment, but our water, our livelihoods, and our future. Action must replace announcements. Systems must replace slogans. Because this crisis won't wait.

The writer is a teacher-researcher based in Gowhar Pora Chadoora, J&K.