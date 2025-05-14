Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Calian Group Ltd.

Calian Group Ltd.


2025-05-14 10:08:27
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Calian Group Ltd. : Today released its results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025. Revenue at $194 million. Gross margin at 33.4%. Adjusted EBITDA of $17 million. Operating free cash flow of $10 million. Calian Group Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $48.65.

MENAFN14052025000212011056ID1109548854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search