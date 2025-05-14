403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Scope Technologies Corp : Announces a strategic collaboration with World Cyber Health, the global non-profit initiative behind Malware Village. This collaboration supports WCH's mission to advance global awareness of post-quantum cryptography threats and to promote consistent international standards for quantum-era cybersecurity readiness. Scope Technologies will contribute expertise from its Quantum Security Entropy platform to support WCH's efforts in educating public and private sector stakeholders about the systemic risks posed by emerging quantum technologies. Scope will also assist WCH in advocating for globally aligned system compliance and readiness frameworks to mitigate these next-generation risks. Scope Technologies Corp shares C are trading off $0.01 at $0.34.
